Front Row Motorsports: Iowa Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Iowa Speedway Competition Notes
Iowa Corn 350
Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
Event: Race 25 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Iowa Speedway (0.875-miles)
#of Laps: 350
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Following a sixth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his third top-10 finish of the season, Todd Gilliland will now shift his focus to the Iowa Speedway. Gilliland has one previous start at the 0.875-mile, Newton, Iowa track, starting 14th and finishing 12th in 2024. In the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, Gilliland has two wins in two starts at the track, capturing the checkered flag in 2016 and 2017.
Love’s Travel Stops returns to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“I’m feeling confident heading into Iowa,” said Gilliland. “We had a strong run at Indy, and that’s something we can build on. The season hasn’t quite lived up to expectations so far, but things are starting to click. The team’s finding its rhythm, and I think over the next few races, you’ll start to see a real shift in our performance.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.