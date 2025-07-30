PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH MOTOPLEX OF NEBRASKA AT IOWA

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 30, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced that he will partner with Motoplex of Nebraska for this Saturday’s HyVee Perks 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. Emerling will compete in the No. 07 of SS-GreenLight Racing.

“A family that races together, stays together. We’re excited to partner with Patrick Emerling and the #07 of SS-GreenLight Racing,” said Motoplex of Nebraska owners Clayton and Kati Novotny.

Motoplex of Nebraska is a multi-location powersports dealership featuring nationally certified five-star status. They provide all sorts of products from Polaris®, Can-Am®, Honda®, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, ROXOR, Ariens, Sea-Doo®, Ski-Doo®, and Benelli to make your outdoor living easier and more enjoyable. They offer experience, fair prices, and a friendly atmosphere. Motoplex of Nebraska is big enough to cover the broad range of equipment needs you may have, yet small enough to greet you on a first-name basis and take care of your unique needs. With locations in Norfolk and Columbus, they have all your powersports needs covered in the Nebraska area!

Emerling’s livery will honor some of the Novotny’s family and friends, including members of the Weller family and the two pilots who worked with the family for decades who were killed in a tragic plane crash in June.

“I love working with such good people like the Novotnys,” said Emerling. “I’m proud to carry the names of the Weller family on my car this weekend. They were special people and loved by everyone at SS-GreenLight Racing.”

The HyVee Perks 250 (250 laps | 218.75 miles) is the 22nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 2. It will be immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Daylight Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

For more information on Motoplex of Nebraska, visit them at https://www.motoplexne.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/motoplexofnorfolk/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/motoplexofnorfolk/).