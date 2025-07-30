XFINITY Series PR

PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH MOTOPLEX OF NEBRASKA AT IOWA

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 30, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced that he will partner with Motoplex of Nebraska for this Saturday’s HyVee Perks 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. Emerling will compete in the No. 07 of SS-GreenLight Racing.

“A family that races together, stays together. We’re excited to partner with Patrick Emerling and the #07 of SS-GreenLight Racing,” said Motoplex of Nebraska owners Clayton and Kati Novotny.

Motoplex of Nebraska is a multi-location powersports dealership featuring nationally certified five-star status. They provide all sorts of products from Polaris®, Can-Am®, Honda®, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, ROXOR, Ariens, Sea-Doo®, Ski-Doo®, and Benelli to make your outdoor living easier and more enjoyable. They offer experience, fair prices, and a friendly atmosphere. Motoplex of Nebraska is big enough to cover the broad range of equipment needs you may have, yet small enough to greet you on a first-name basis and take care of your unique needs. With locations in Norfolk and Columbus, they have all your powersports needs covered in the Nebraska area!

Emerling’s livery will honor some of the Novotny’s family and friends, including members of the Weller family and the two pilots who worked with the family for decades who were killed in a tragic plane crash in June.

“I love working with such good people like the Novotnys,” said Emerling. “I’m proud to carry the names of the Weller family on my car this weekend. They were special people and loved by everyone at SS-GreenLight Racing.”

The HyVee Perks 250 (250 laps | 218.75 miles) is the 22nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 2. It will be immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Daylight Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/). 

For more information on Motoplex of Nebraska, visit them at https://www.motoplexne.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/motoplexofnorfolk/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/motoplexofnorfolk/).

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Haas Factory Team Builds Momentum at the Brickyard

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bubba Wallace earns historic Cup victory in Brickyard 400
03:27
Video thumbnail
Indy NXS Race Winner Connor Zilisch and Race Winning Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr
33:02
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch scores dramatic victory at Indianapolis
03:28
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for second Truck victory of 2025 at Lucas Oil IRP
03:03

Latest articles

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 07.30.25

Official Release -
NASCAR remains in the Midwest this weekend, returning to Iowa Speedway with the Cup and Xfinity Series, along with a combined event for ARCA's national and East series, in three days of action in America’s heartland.
Read more

Ford Performance NASCAR – Iowa Advance

Official Release -
This weekend will mark the second straight year that Iowa Speedway is hosting a doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: Time for a Breakthrough?

Official Release -
The championship push for Corvette Racing’s teams in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD PRO and GTD classes continues this weekend at Road America, a place steeped in Corvette lore and success.
Read more

Flying Lizard Motorsports Brings Championship Charge to Road America

Official Release -
Flying Lizard Motorsports heads to the scenic 4.048-mile circuit of Road America this weekend for Rounds 7 and 8 of the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category