Carson Hocevar Named Driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing at Iowa Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (July 30, 2025) – Rising star Carson Hocevar will drive the No. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry for Kaulig Racing this Saturday at Iowa Speedway in the HyVee Perks 250.

Hocevar, a 22-year-old Portage, MI native, drives full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports. Hocevar has just six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in his career, but burst onto the scene as a championship contender in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with five career wins and a Championship Four appearance in 2023.

“I love to race, anywhere, anytime, so when I was asked to drive the Kaulig Xfinity car at Iowa, I jumped at the opportunity,” said the enthusiastic Hocevar. “I’m grateful to the team at Kaulig Racing for believing in me and to Jeff Dickerson and my Spire team for letting me have some fun with the 11 team this weekend. I promise to make the most of it.”

The HyVee Perks 250 will air live this Saturday on the CW Network at 4:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. local time in Iowa.

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

