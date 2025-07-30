Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 07.30.25

This Week in Motorsports: July 28 – August 3, 2025

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Iowa Speedway – Aug. 1-3

PLANO, Texas (July 30, 2025) – NASCAR remains in the Midwest this weekend, returning to Iowa Speedway with the Cup and Xfinity Series, along with a combined event for ARCA’s national and East series, in three days of action in America’s heartland.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Wallace coming off monumental triumph … Last weekend’s Brickyard 400 victory was the first in three years for Bubba Wallace, who now locks himself into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The 23XI Racing driver will have a shot at the championship for the second time in his career after also making the sport’s postseason in 2023. The Crown Jewel win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the third victory of Wallace’s career, joining his triumphs at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 and Kansas Speedway in 2022.

Nemechek makes 100th career start … Sunday afternoon’s race at Iowa Speedway will mark the 100th in the Cup Series career of John Hunter Nemechek. The LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver has had his best season to-date in 2025, with a top-five in the Daytona 500 and six top-10 finishes through 22 races. Nemechek returns to Iowa this weekend where he’s been victorious in NASCAR before, winning the Truck Series race in 2017.

Bell eager to continue Iowa prowess … Christopher Bell has shown a knack for Iowa Speedway over the course of his NASCAR career. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver finished fourth in the Cup Series debut around the 0.875-mile short oval last season and owns two Xfinity Series victories at the track, in 2018 and 2019. In his Trucks starts at Iowa, Bell captured three top-10s including two finishes in the top-five. Sunday offers the next chance for Bell to add another solid result, and potentially another win, in Iowa.

Sawalich continuing strong runs … With a sixth-place finish last Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, William Sawalich now has three consecutive top-10 finishes, the best stretch to-date of his young Xfinity Series career. The JGR driver has six top-10 results and one top-five (Sonoma) through 21 races this season. Sawalich will make his Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway this weekend, having two starts there in ARCA competition, finishing both in the runner-up spot.

Bonsignore returns to the No. 19 … For the first time since Pocono Raceway, and for the seventh time in his career, Justin Bonsignore will pilot the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for JGR in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. Bonsignore has made five starts so far this season with JGR and makes his debut on the 0.875-mile short oval in Newton, Iowa, this weekend.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National/East

Crews comes to Iowa seeking another win … Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews is once again behind the wheel of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota Camry this weekend, taking on Iowa Speedway on Friday. The JGR driver is coming off his third victory in ARCA competition this season after winning at Indianapolis Raceway Park last Friday night. Crews makes his first Iowa start this weekend and looks to add another trophy to his résumé, despite having fewer than 20 career starts in ARCA competition.

