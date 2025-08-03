RCR NXS Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Pole Position and Second-Place Finish at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 1st

Points: 4th

“It’s frustrating right now, but it was a good day for our Whelen Chevrolet team. We just couldn’t fire off on the on the restarts. I felt like I was on ice for the first five, 10 laps of a run and then we were the fastest thing in town. For whatever reason, the track freed up a ton. The car was definitely loose in the first run, but then we made big enough swings to get us back in the hunt. Good restarts helped us be in contention at the end, but unfortunately, those same things took the win away. There was oil down on the racetrack and I don’t think NASCAR saw it because I didn’t see it. We lost the lead and then on the last restart, Sam (Mayer) was playing games and not in a bad way. He was doing what he needed to do, but it made it really hard for me to launch. It felt like I was on ice, both fronts and rears, and I got beat.” -Jesse Love

Austin Dillon and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Overcome Early Incident to Finish in 14th-Place at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 6th

Points: N/A

“What a day for our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team. We got taken out on lap one and a half and knocked the rear bumper in. It took air off the spoiler, so we were sideways that whole first run and went a lap down. The guys did a good job working on the car, trying to get it better and more competitive. We made some adjustments and did what we had to do to get ourselves back on the lead lap. Our short runs were decent there at the end, but when you have an aerodynamic issue, it’s hard to overcome.” -Austin Dillon