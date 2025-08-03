XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Pole Position and Second-Place Finish at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 2nd
Start: 1st
Points: 4th

“It’s frustrating right now, but it was a good day for our Whelen Chevrolet team. We just couldn’t fire off on the on the restarts. I felt like I was on ice for the first five, 10 laps of a run and then we were the fastest thing in town. For whatever reason, the track freed up a ton. The car was definitely loose in the first run, but then we made big enough swings to get us back in the hunt. Good restarts helped us be in contention at the end, but unfortunately, those same things took the win away. There was oil down on the racetrack and I don’t think NASCAR saw it because I didn’t see it. We lost the lead and then on the last restart, Sam (Mayer) was playing games and not in a bad way. He was doing what he needed to do, but it made it really hard for me to launch. It felt like I was on ice, both fronts and rears, and I got beat.” -Jesse Love

Austin Dillon and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Overcome Early Incident to Finish in 14th-Place at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 14th
Start: 6th
Points: N/A

“What a day for our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team. We got taken out on lap one and a half and knocked the rear bumper in. It took air off the spoiler, so we were sideways that whole first run and went a lap down. The guys did a good job working on the car, trying to get it better and more competitive. We made some adjustments and did what we had to do to get ourselves back on the lead lap. Our short runs were decent there at the end, but when you have an aerodynamic issue, it’s hard to overcome.” -Austin Dillon

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Sam Mayer Scores NASCAR Xfinity Series Win for Ford at Iowa
Next article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | HyVee Perks 250

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Mayer wins the Hy Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway
01:11
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Iowa Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:34
Video thumbnail
Bubba Wallace earns historic Cup victory in Brickyard 400
03:27
Video thumbnail
Indy NXS Race Winner Connor Zilisch and Race Winning Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr
33:02

Latest articles

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | HyVee Perks 250

Official Release -
Hocevar pitted for his final set of sticker tires, before continuing to drive through the top 10. He went on to finish sixth.
Read more

Bruno Ribeiro, Cooper Shipman and Gastón Irazú Win at NJMP on Saturday

Official Release -
Bruno Ribeiro took his third win of the 2025 Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) season in the opening round of the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour weekend.
Read more

Sam Mayer Scores NASCAR Xfinity Series Win for Ford at Iowa

Official Release -
Sam Mayer charged to Ford’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season today at Iowa Speedway.
Read more

Mayer wins the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

SM Staff -
Sam Mayer captured his eighth victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category