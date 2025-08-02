XFINITY Series PR

Sam Mayer Scores NASCAR Xfinity Series Win for Ford at Iowa

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

NASCAR Xfinity Series
Hy-Vee Perks 250
Iowa Speedway
Saturday, August 2, 2025

Newton, Iowa – Sam Mayer charged to Ford’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season today at Iowa Speedway. Mayer’s No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse led four Fords into the top ten with Harrison Burton (No. 25 Morton Buildings AM Racing) earning fifth place, Sheldon Creed (No. 00 Road Runner/Bucked Up Haas Factory Team) in seventh place and Ryan Sieg (No. 39 Sci Aps RSS Racing) in eighth. It was the first Xfinity Series race win for Haas Factory Team and secured Mayer’s spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Mayer, who led the final 28 laps of the race, now has a 100 percent win record at Iowa having also won at the short track in 2024.

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

1st – Sam Mayer
5th – Harrison Burton
7th – Sheldon Creed
8th – Ryan Sieg
18th – Kyle Sieg
34th – Tyler Tomassi

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “This one is everything right here. This one here is for all the guys at Audibel. First win for Haas Factory Team… that’s awesome! I tried to botch it on pit road but we didn’t. I can’t believe it. This is one of the most special ones I have. These guys love me to death and I love them to death. We are just some good ole boys trying to go racing. This one feels great. I simply knew this car could easily come back through the field no problem. Big shoutout to the guys back at the shop and the guys on pit road. This is awesome. I am so excited about this one.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 25 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “For our team, such a great race. Great execution and just unloading [from the truck] fast. A big sign for our team to unload and be second fast in practice. We fired off really well in the race. I could unleash at the beginning of the run. I would just fall off too tight. That was our trend all day. Luckily, we got some cautions so I could be aggressive at the end. A huge thanks to Morton Buildings, DEX Imaging, Dead-On Tools, Ford Performance and just everyone that is on this team. We don’t have maybe as many people or as much time but we are doing a lot with a little. It makes me really proud of the people we have because they work longer hours than a lot of teams and they make it happen for me. Big thank you to them and all of our partners.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We just never gave up. We were really, really loose to start the run. I wanted to get points and we were in a good position to get points but we were just behind the eight ball again. Just have to clean up the mistakes and move on. And we did today. And actually recovered to an eighth place finish. I can’t thank all of the guys enough. They never gave up. A great Sci Aps Ford, we just need to bring one just a little bit faster.”

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Iowa Post-Race Report – 08.02.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Mayer wins the Hy Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway
01:11
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Iowa Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:34
Video thumbnail
Bubba Wallace earns historic Cup victory in Brickyard 400
03:27
Video thumbnail
Indy NXS Race Winner Connor Zilisch and Race Winning Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr
33:02

Latest articles

Mayer wins the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

SM Staff -
Sam Mayer captured his eighth victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.
Read more

Cadillac at Road America: Third row start

Official Release -
Jack Aitken, driving the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, led the three Cadillac Racing Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) entries in qualifying for Sunday’s Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: Up Front in Qualifying

Official Release -
Three Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will be on the first two rows of GTD PRO and GTD following qualifying Saturday ahead of the Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Iowa Post-Race Report – 08.02.25

Official Release -
SAWALICH SCORES TOP TOYOTA FINISH AT IOWA Justin Bonsignore notches 12th-place finish, the best of his Xfinity Series career NEWTON, Iowa (Aug. 2, 2025) – William Sawalich led Team Toyota with a 11th-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The finish for Sawalich was his 10th top-15 finish of the season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category