Sam Mayer Scores NASCAR Xfinity Series Win for Ford at Iowa

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Hy-Vee Perks 250

Iowa Speedway

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Newton, Iowa – Sam Mayer charged to Ford’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season today at Iowa Speedway. Mayer’s No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse led four Fords into the top ten with Harrison Burton (No. 25 Morton Buildings AM Racing) earning fifth place, Sheldon Creed (No. 00 Road Runner/Bucked Up Haas Factory Team) in seventh place and Ryan Sieg (No. 39 Sci Aps RSS Racing) in eighth. It was the first Xfinity Series race win for Haas Factory Team and secured Mayer’s spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Mayer, who led the final 28 laps of the race, now has a 100 percent win record at Iowa having also won at the short track in 2024.

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

1st – Sam Mayer

5th – Harrison Burton

7th – Sheldon Creed

8th – Ryan Sieg

18th – Kyle Sieg

34th – Tyler Tomassi

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “This one is everything right here. This one here is for all the guys at Audibel. First win for Haas Factory Team… that’s awesome! I tried to botch it on pit road but we didn’t. I can’t believe it. This is one of the most special ones I have. These guys love me to death and I love them to death. We are just some good ole boys trying to go racing. This one feels great. I simply knew this car could easily come back through the field no problem. Big shoutout to the guys back at the shop and the guys on pit road. This is awesome. I am so excited about this one.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 25 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “For our team, such a great race. Great execution and just unloading [from the truck] fast. A big sign for our team to unload and be second fast in practice. We fired off really well in the race. I could unleash at the beginning of the run. I would just fall off too tight. That was our trend all day. Luckily, we got some cautions so I could be aggressive at the end. A huge thanks to Morton Buildings, DEX Imaging, Dead-On Tools, Ford Performance and just everyone that is on this team. We don’t have maybe as many people or as much time but we are doing a lot with a little. It makes me really proud of the people we have because they work longer hours than a lot of teams and they make it happen for me. Big thank you to them and all of our partners.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We just never gave up. We were really, really loose to start the run. I wanted to get points and we were in a good position to get points but we were just behind the eight ball again. Just have to clean up the mistakes and move on. And we did today. And actually recovered to an eighth place finish. I can’t thank all of the guys enough. They never gave up. A great Sci Aps Ford, we just need to bring one just a little bit faster.”