XFINITY Series PR

Kaulig Racing Announces Driver Lineup for Upcoming Xfinity Series Races

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

McDowell, Haley Among Drivers Tapped to Drive No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing

WELCOME, N.C. (August 4, 2025) – Kaulig Racing will turn to two veterans to pilot its No. 11 Chevrolet in the next two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races.

Daytona 500 champion and former road course winner in NASCAR’s top two series, Michael McDowell, is set to take on Watkins Glen International with Kaulig Racing this weekend in the Mission 200 at the Glen. McDowell, whose early career began with open wheel and sports cars, earned his first NXS win at Road America in 2016. His most recent road course win came in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2022 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Former Kaulig Racing driver, Justin Haley, will make his return to the NXS with the team, reuniting with the familiar car number at Daytona International Speedway, where he earned two wins in the No. 11 Chevrolet. Haley won four total superspeedway races for Kaulig Racing and is the only driver to record a win in the team’s No. 11 entry.

The team will make additional driver announcements in the coming days.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Mayer Earns First Career Victory for Haas Factory Team at Iowa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Byron saves enough fuel and Mayer captured his eighth victory at Iowa Speeway
02:45
Video thumbnail
Iowa Speedway NCS Race Winner William Byron post race Q&A
15:18
Video thumbnail
Byron goes the distance for Cup Series win at Iowa
01:11
Video thumbnail
Mayer wins the Hy Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway
01:11

Latest articles

Byron saves enough fuel and Mayer captures his eighth victory at Iowa Speedway

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series were at Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 and the Hy-Vee Perks 250.
Read more

Channeling Evel Knievel at Watkins Glen

Official Release -
Evel Knievel created an incredible highlight reel of jumping buses on his motorcycle. His mesmerizing leaps made for must-see TV and captured global attention throughout the 1970s and ‘80s.
Read more

Jimmie Johnson Completes “Blue Blaster” Hydroplane in Tribute to Bill Muncey

Official Release -
Close to 46 years after a four-year old Jimmie Johnson - donning a yellow trucker hat - was lifted onto the side of the infamous Atlas Van Lines Blue Blaster hydroplane in the San Diego Bay
Read more

Niece Motorsports Statement on No. 45 Chevrolet Team

Official Release -
Niece Motorsports has released Kaden Honeycutt from his driving duties for the organization, effective immediately.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category