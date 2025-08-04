Kaulig Racing Announces Driver Lineup for Upcoming Xfinity Series Races

McDowell, Haley Among Drivers Tapped to Drive No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing

WELCOME, N.C. (August 4, 2025) – Kaulig Racing will turn to two veterans to pilot its No. 11 Chevrolet in the next two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races.

Daytona 500 champion and former road course winner in NASCAR’s top two series, Michael McDowell, is set to take on Watkins Glen International with Kaulig Racing this weekend in the Mission 200 at the Glen. McDowell, whose early career began with open wheel and sports cars, earned his first NXS win at Road America in 2016. His most recent road course win came in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2022 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Former Kaulig Racing driver, Justin Haley, will make his return to the NXS with the team, reuniting with the familiar car number at Daytona International Speedway, where he earned two wins in the No. 11 Chevrolet. Haley won four total superspeedway races for Kaulig Racing and is the only driver to record a win in the team’s No. 11 entry.

The team will make additional driver announcements in the coming days.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.