NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Iowa

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. William Byron:

Byron had the lead late at Iowa and maintained that lead by conserving gas to win the Iowa Corn 350.

“Fuel mileage races are so unpredictable,” Byron said. “One thing that is predictable is that the fuel gauges on the television broadcast are never accurate.”

2. Denny Hamlin:

Hamlin finished 24th in the Iowa Corn 350.

“My car was primarily sponsored by Bob’s Discount Furniture,” Hamlin said. “In the discount furniture world, Bob’s is definitely in the top 100. And speaking of things made out of particle board, my No. 11 Toyota drove like it was.”

3. Chase Elliott:

Elliott finished 14th in the Iowa Corn 350.

“I can tell you the good people down at the Dawsonville Pool Room like their corn,” Elliott said. “And almost unanimously, they like it in liquid form.”

4. Chase Briscoe:

Briscoe started on the pole and finished second in the Iowa Corn 350.



“I tried my best to catch William Byron,” Briscoe said. “He was low on fuel, but I thought I could catch him. But in NASCAR, apparently, you can run 20 miles on fumes.”

5. Alex Bowman:

Bowman was strong all day at Iowa and finished seventh.

“Congratulations to my Hendrick teammate William Byron,” Bowman said. “That No. 24 team is a hard-working group, and they really know how to go the extra mile, or two, or three. Or 10.”

6. Ryan Blaney:

Blaney, last year’s winner at Iowa, charged late but came up short and finished fourth in the Iowa Corn 350.

“I’m a pretty humble guy,” Blaney said. “So if I would have won the Iowa Corn 350, I’m pretty sure I would have just said ‘Aw, shucks.'”

7. Joey Logano:

Logano finished ninth at Iowa.

“Joey Gase’s No. 66 Ford has ‘King Of The Hill’ on it,” Logano said. “However, Joey finished last, 10 laps down, so you could say his talent is ‘cartoonish.'”

8. Christopher Bell:

Bell was an innocent bystander in an accident midway through the race and came home 17th at Iowa.

“I’m still looking for my fourth win of the season,” Bell said. “That was a quote I made back in mid-March, and it’s one I’ve been repeating weekly.”

9. Bubba Wallace:

Wallace finished a solid sixth at Iowa, one week after winning at Indianapolis.

“The Braves and Reds played a baseball game staged in the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway,” Wallace said. “Finally, a smart decision to use dirt at Bristol.”

10. Kyle Larson:

Larson finished 28th at Iowa.

“I had some bad luck when a caution came out right after I pitted during a green flag,” Larson said. “That caution was because of a spin by Shane van Gisbergen. Iowa is a long way from New Zealand, and short-track racing is a long way from road course racing.”