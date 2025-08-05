GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER CHRIS JANSON TO PERFORM PRE-RACE CONCERT AT BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 5, 2025) – Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist and songwriter Chris Janson will perform the pre-race concert for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, it was announced today by track officials.

Janson is in the middle of his 2025 nationwide tour and his latest studio album, Wild Horses, dropped on August 1. The first release from the album and current radio single, “Me & A Beer,” has become a hit summertime anthem which is climbing the charts.

Janson, known for his five No. 1 hits, which include “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” “All I Need is You,” and “Done,” has been called one of the most electrifying live performers in Country music and is sure to have the crowd on their feet all night.

Janson will take the big stage in the BMS infield at 5 p.m. during the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Infield Experience presented by Food City, and his tunes will lead directly into the popular Bass Pro Shops Night Race Cup Series driver introductions, where each driver enters The Last Great Colosseum to their own selected music.

Fans who purchase the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Infield Experience presented by Food City ticket upgrade will receive a front-row seat to the Janson concert and the driver intros.

Crav’n Flavor and Food City were recently named sponsors of Bristol’s popular Pre-Race Infield Experience.

“We can’t wait to hear Chris Janson rock the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Infield, and we know the fans will love it too,” said Steve Smith, Food City President and CEO, who carries the Crav’n Flavor brand. “Fans at Bristol Motor Speedway have big cravings for events like this, and this is a great way to showcase the brand’s partnership with such an exciting talent.”

It will be the third NASCAR pre-race performance for the Grand Ole Opry member. Janson previously played at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021 and prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2022.

“Looking forward to a rowdy good time at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Night Race pre-race concert brought to you by my friends at Crav’n Flavor,” Janson said. “It’s going to be an awesome night of fast driving and some good Country music. The energy is going to be off the charts and can’t wait to see y’all there!”

Janson is the latest country star to perform at Bristol Motor Speedway. The roster of past performances includes Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Hank Williams Jr., Brooks & Dunn, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, HARDY, Megan Moroney, Baily Zimmerman, Midland, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Joe Nichols, The Band Perry, Old Dominion, Rodney Foster, Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Cody Jinks, Larry Fleet and ERNEST, among others.

“We are thrilled to have Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson to rev up our fans in the pre-race concert before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Chris is a crown jewel performer in the country music industry so it makes perfect sense to have him at The Last Great Colosseum to perform at one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, America’s Night Race. He has so many memorable hits, and most of them have soared up the charts to number one. We are looking forward to enjoying plenty of good vibes when he takes the stage that Saturday evening in the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Infield Experience presented by Food City.”

Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the iconic short track.

In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. USA Network and PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including recent Night Race winners Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, fan-favorites Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, as well as top contenders William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain, and veteran drivers Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will be trying to get off to a great start in the Round of 12 Playoffs (Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., The CW and PRN Radio).

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Daniel Hemric, Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, defending winner Layne Riggs, spring Bristol winner Chandler Smith and veteran challengers Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger will be among the talented drivers battling for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The race is round two in the Round of 10 Playoffs (Sept. 11, 8 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio). ARCA Menard Series rising stars, including fan-favorite Cleetus McFarland, also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m., FS1).

To purchase tickets please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website ticket page, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. Tickets are also available for purchase at your local neighborhood Food City store through September 5.

About Chris Janson

Chris Janson is the real deal. An accomplished, award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter. Janson’s live shows and songwriting set him on a path of great success. The Grand Ole Opry Member has amassed billions of global streams, Gold and Multi-Platinum awards, more than 10M in sales as a solo artist, and excess of 15M in sales combined with hits recorded by other notable artists such as Tim McGraw “Truck Yeah”, LoCash “How I’ll Always Be”, Hank Williams Jr. “Love This Life”, and more. Janson is best Known for his true-to-self anthems, five of which are Number 1 hits including “Buy Me A Boat” (5xPlatinum), “Fix A Drink” (Platinum), “Good Vibes” (Platinum), “All I Need Is You” and “Done” (Gold). Additional certifications include “Drunk Girl” (Platinum), “Holdin’ Her” (Gold), and his Buy Me a Boat album (Gold). Janson has been awarded twice with the prestigious NSAI “Top 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” award, received an ACM Award, iHeart Radio Country Song of The Year award, among numerous nominations from the ACM and CMA. He is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, mastering more than 10 instruments. Aside from his music, Janson is a happily married husband and father. He is involved in many notable Conservation and Philanthropy efforts, alongside his long-time partnership with Bass Pro Shops and his official partnership with nationally branded, Crav’n Flavor. Chris Janson was a small-town kid who dreamed big, won big, and proudly lives the American Dream.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. The venue recently transformed into a world class baseball stadium to host the MLB Speedway Classic where the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in front of an MLB regular season game record crowd of 91,032. In 2020, the track served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 the track converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.

About Crav’n Flavor®

Crav’n Flavor is a brand with a wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers.

With more than 450 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and snacks nuts and trail mixes to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, desserts, entrees, ice cream and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky, Crav’n Flavor has something to satisfy every craving. The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.