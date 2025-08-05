HFT Advance | Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen Event Info:

Date: Sunday, August 10

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Format: 90 Laps, 220.5 Miles, Stages: 20-40-90

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 10:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

NASCAR heads to New York as Watkins Glen’s 2.45-mile road course plays host to all three series this weekend.

Sam Mayer earned his second consecutive Iowa NXS victory, his first win of the season, and the eighth of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career last weekend. The victory marked the first for Haas Factory Team (HFT) and secured his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Mayer (9.9) is now tied with Connor Zilisch (9.9) for the best average finish among full-time Xfinity drivers this season.

His 18 finishes inside the top 15 also lead all Xfinity drivers this season.

Mayer has started inside the top 10 in eight of his last nine starts dating back to Nashville Superspeedway in May, including a pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

Sheldon Creed has recorded top-10 finishes in four of the last five starts dating back to the Chicago Street Course in early July.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Watkins Glen (Cup)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his fourth Cup start at Watkins Glen this weekend, where he has a 19.0 average finish. His best finish came in 2022 when he crossed the line in 11th and led seven laps.

His best start was 19th in 2021, and he boasts a 27.3 average starting position.

Custer makes his 20th NCS road course start this weekend, where he has a best finish of 8th in Mexico City earlier this season.

He also has two career NXS road course wins, coming at Portland (2023) and the Chicago Street Race (2023).

Creed at Watkins Glen (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at WGI on Saturday, where he is coming off runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. He took home P8 in his only other start at the Glen in 2022.

He carries an 11.0 average starting position into the weekend, with a best start of ninth last season.

Creed has led 85 laps and has 10 career top-10 finishes across 23 career road course start in the Xfinity Series.

Mayer at Watkins Glen (Xfinity)

Starts: 4

Wins: 1 (2023)

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his fifth Xfinity start at Watkins Glen this weekend, a race the he won in 2023 while driving for JRM after passing Ty Gibbs on the overtime restart.

He has started inside the top 10 in three of his four and has an average starting position of 10.0.

He has NXS road-course victories at the Charlotte Road Course (2023 & 2024), Watkins Glen (2023), and Elkhart Lake (2023).

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 291 points heading into Watkins Glen this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 4th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits fourth in the Xfinity points standings with 756 total points on the season, behind the three multi-winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 611 points.