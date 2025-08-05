It’s Go Time for Tony Schumacher at RWR

10-Time U.S. Nationals Winner To Make NHRA Top Fuel Return at ‘Big Go’ in Indianapolis

Winningest Top Fuel Driver in NHRA History To Run Final Seven Events of 2025

American Communications Construction To Serve as Primary Partner

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 5, 2025) – Tony Schumacher, the winningest Top Fuel driver in the history of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, will make his return to the driver’s seat when he debuts the No. 15 American Communications Construction Top Fuel dragster for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) in the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals Aug. 29-Sept. 1 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Schumacher, a 10-time winner of the U.S. Nationals, holds the class record for victories in the “Big Go.” An 11th win would tie the all-time event mark held by Top Alcohol Funny Car driver Frank Manzo.

“The U.S. Nationals has always been special to me, and I’m grateful for the chance to return to Indy with Rick Ware Racing and American Communications Construction,” Schumacher said. “I’ve been fortunate to experience some incredible moments at this event over the years, and getting back behind the wheel of a Top Fuel dragster at the ‘Big Go’ in front of the most passionate fans in all of motorsports means a lot. It’s the biggest race of the season, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

American Communications Construction will serve as the primary partner for Schumacher and RWR’s No. 15 Top Fuel dragster. The Texas-based telecommunications company will debut with Schumacher at the U.S. Nationals and remain with the eight-time Top Fuel champion through the NHRA season finale Nov. 13-16 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in California.

“The NHRA is a natural fit for American Communications Construction because it reflects the fast-moving, high-performance environment we operate in every day,” said Aven McBride, president, American Communications Construction. “We build the infrastructure that keeps people and businesses connected, and doing that well requires focus, teamwork and a commitment to excellence – qualities that Tony Schumacher and Rick Ware Racing embody. Launching our partnership at the U.S. Nationals is a proud moment for our company, and we’re excited to grow our presence with Tony and RWR.”

The final seven races of the 2025 NHRA season sets the stage for a full-season, Top Fuel assault in 2026. Schumacher will be paired with veteran tuner Rob Flynn, and together with American Communications Construction, they will be a mainstay in the NHRA paddock, teaming with RWR Top Fuel driver Clay Millican and his crew chief, Jim Oberhofer.

“These last seven races are a great opportunity for us to build something strong for 2026,” said Schumacher, winner of 88 Top Fuel events. “It’s about getting everyone dialed in – learning, improving and laying the foundation for next year. I’m proud to have American Communications Construction on board as we take these next steps together.”

Schumacher’s two most recent Top Fuel wins came last year in the Thunder Valley Nationals June 9 at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway and the Midwest Nationals Sept. 29 at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The Chicago native and resident of Austin, Texas, made it to last year’s Countdown to the Championship for the 15th time since its inception in 2007. He finished eighth in the final standings.

“The U.S. Nationals is the biggest race on the NHRA calendar, and we’re going into it with two of the best Top Fuel drivers in Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher,” said Rick Ware, RWR team owner. “Last year, Clay delivered RWR its first Indy win, and to come back as the defending winner with a lineup that now includes Tony Schumacher – who’s had more success at this event than anyone in Top Fuel history – is huge. We’ve got a lot of weight on our shoulders to deliver for Clay and Tony and all of our partners, but that’s how we like it.”

Millican delivered RWR its first U.S. Nationals win when he defeated four-time Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence in the 70th edition of the “Big Go.” It was Millican’s seventh NHRA Top Fuel event win, and the driver of the No. 51 machine nabbed his eighth career victory earlier this season at Pomona when he defeated Tony Stewart with an impressive .038 of-a-second reaction time.

“Winning the U.S. Nationals last year was one of the proudest moments of my career,” said Millican, the winningest driver in IHRA history and a six-time IHRA champion. “It’s the race every driver wants to win, and to go back to Indy as the defending champ is really special.

“Having Tony Schumacher join the team makes it even better. He’s a part of NHRA history, and to have someone with his knowledge and experience is a huge asset. Two sets of inputs, two perspectives – it makes RWR stronger, and I’m excited for what we can accomplish together.”

Before turning his attention to Indianapolis, Millican competes in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Aug. 15-17 at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway. Following Brainerd, NHRA competitors enjoy a weekend off before arriving in Indianapolis for the 71st U.S. Nationals.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with his wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.