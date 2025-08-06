Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 A&W Root Beer Ford Team

Watkins Glen International Competition Notes

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Event: Race 26 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

#of Laps: 90

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team fly to Watkins Glen, New York for the NASCAR Cup Series annual race at Watkins Glen International. The Go Bowling at The Glen will be Gragson’s second NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course in Upstate New York, but that doesn’t mean the 27-year-old racer from Las Vegas isn’t familiar with its undulating layout. Gragson has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Watkins Glen and finished among the top-10 each time, with his best result coming in his most recent drive at the track – a fourth-place finish in 2022. His first Cup race in 2024 ended with an impressive 11th place finish.

A&W Root Beer is back on the No. 4 car this weekend for their second race of the season with Noah Gragson. Established in 1919, A&W has been a pioneer in the fast-food industry. It all started when Roy W. Allen opened a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, CA. From there, Allen partnered with Frank Wright, and together they coined the name A&W, which has become synonymous with root beer ever since. Then, in 1926 A&W began franchising with a system that expanded internationally. After a whole century, A&W® Root Beer remains the most popular in its category among consumers. On August 6, visit any participating U.S. A&W Restaurant from 2–8 p.m. and get a FREE Small Root Beer Float. In return, you’ll have the chance to donate to A&W’s partners at DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and receive a collector’s mug for $10. Join A&W in raising a mug and making a difference. Visit A&W Restaurants – Locations to find the location closest to you.

“Watkins Glen is just a fun place to race – you’re constantly shifting, hitting curbs, and hauling ass,” said Gragson. “It’s a fast track with a fairly simple layout, but it takes precision to get your timing right and really maximize each corner. We had a strong run there last year – qualified inside the top 10 and ran up front most of the day before finishing 11th. That was my first Cup start at The Glen, I’m hoping to take the package from last year into this weekend’s race.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

