Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 A&W Root Beer Ford Team
Watkins Glen International Competition Notes
Go Bowling at The Glen
Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025
Event: Race 26 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)
#of Laps: 90
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team fly to Watkins Glen, New York for the NASCAR Cup Series annual race at Watkins Glen International. The Go Bowling at The Glen will be Gragson’s second NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course in Upstate New York, but that doesn’t mean the 27-year-old racer from Las Vegas isn’t familiar with its undulating layout. Gragson has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Watkins Glen and finished among the top-10 each time, with his best result coming in his most recent drive at the track – a fourth-place finish in 2022. His first Cup race in 2024 ended with an impressive 11th place finish.
A&W Root Beer is back on the No. 4 car this weekend for their second race of the season with Noah Gragson. Established in 1919, A&W has been a pioneer in the fast-food industry. It all started when Roy W. Allen opened a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, CA. From there, Allen partnered with Frank Wright, and together they coined the name A&W, which has become synonymous with root beer ever since. Then, in 1926 A&W began franchising with a system that expanded internationally. After a whole century, A&W® Root Beer remains the most popular in its category among consumers. On August 6, visit any participating U.S. A&W Restaurant from 2–8 p.m. and get a FREE Small Root Beer Float. In return, you’ll have the chance to donate to A&W’s partners at DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and receive a collector’s mug for $10. Join A&W in raising a mug and making a difference. Visit A&W Restaurants – Locations to find the location closest to you.
“Watkins Glen is just a fun place to race – you’re constantly shifting, hitting curbs, and hauling ass,” said Gragson. “It’s a fast track with a fairly simple layout, but it takes precision to get your timing right and really maximize each corner. We had a strong run there last year – qualified inside the top 10 and ran up front most of the day before finishing 11th. That was my first Cup start at The Glen, I’m hoping to take the package from last year into this weekend’s race.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.