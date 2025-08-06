Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 08.06.25

This Week in Motorsports: August 4 – 10, 2025

· NCS/NXS/NCTS/ARCA: Watkins Glen International – Aug. 8-10

· FORMULA DRIFT: Evergreen Speedway – Aug. 8-9

PLANO, Texas (Aug. 6, 2025) – NASCAR is back road course racing, this time at Watkins Glen International for its annual trip to Upstate New York. All three national series, plus the ARCA Menards Series, take on the 2.454-mile course layout as the postseason nears. Formula DRIFT is back in action this weekend, heading to the Pacific Northwest and Evergreen Speedway just outside Seattle.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS/NCTS

Toyota Camrys around Playoffs in final regular season stretch … With just three races remaining in the Cup Series regular season, Toyota Camry XSE drivers can be found across the provisional Playoff field and cutline entering this weekend. Four Toyota drivers have already locked themselves into the Playoffs with victories this season – Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace. Tyler Reddick sits in the best spot of any driver who hasn’t visited victory lane this season, currently 122 points above the cutline. Fighting for a Playoff berth, Ty Gibbs is the next Camry in line, currently 87 points out, but comes to Watkins Glen International looking to make up ground on another road course, a set of tracks where he’s been strong of late.

Wallace continuing strong runs … A sixth-place finish at Iowa Speedway last weekend gave Wallace his third straight top-10 finish, following his win at Indianapolis and a seventh-place result at Dover. The 23XI Racing driver has had one of his best Cup Series seasons to-date through 23 races, with one victory, four top-fives, and nine top-10s. He seeks another solid result this weekend at Watkins Glen International, to which he’s shown constant improvement on road courses the last few seasons.

Herbst, Grala back in GR Supras … As the Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen International this weekend, Riley Herbst and Kaz Grala are back behind the wheel of Toyota GR Supras. Herbst makes his fourth start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in the No. 19 GR Supra, looking for a third straight top-five result after finishing third and fifth in his last two Xfinity Series outings at Texas Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway. This will also be the fifth career start at Watkins Glen, where he looks to improve upon a career-best finish of seventh in 2022. For Grala, this is his second start with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 24 GR Supra this season. He makes his fourth career start at Watkins Glen this weekend, looking to best a fifth-place finish he earned in 2022.

Bell pilots No. 52 Tundra TRD Pro … Replacing the injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend will be former Truck Series champion, Bell. Friday’s Truck race at Watkins Glen International will be the first Truck Series start of the season for the full-time Cup Series driver and his first series start since Las Vegas in March 2024. Bell has found success at Watkins Glen in his NASCAR career, earning two top-10s in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series previously.

Sawalich returns to No. 1 Tundra TRD Pro … For the fifth time this season, Toyota Development Driver William Sawalich will pilot the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in this weekend’s Truck race at Watkins Glen International. Sawalich last ran in the Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway in June and looks to improve upon a season-best finish of ninth at Daytona while pulling double duty with his full-time gig in the Xfinity Series with JGR.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National/East

Alan remains within championship striking distance … After a third-place finish last weekend at Iowa Speedway, Lawless Alan is still well within range of the points lead in the ARCA Menards Series. The Venturini Motorsports driver sits second in the standings, just 33 points behind the leader entering this weekend at Watkins Glen International. In 12 races this year, Alan has finished outside the top-10 only three times, with top-five finishes in six of the last seven races as well.

Formula DRIFT

Aasbø tied for points lead … With just three events remaining in the 2025 Formula DRIFT season, Toyota’s Fredric Aasbø sits tied atop the PRO category points lead entering this weekend in Seattle. The Norway native seeks his second event win of the season to follow his triumph at the season-opener in Long Beach as he pushes for his fourth PRO category championship.

