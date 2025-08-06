Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou looks to clinch a fourth NTT INDYCAR SERIES title in Portland on Sunday

BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI features 10 races at Portland International Raceway this weekend, Aug. 8-10

PORTLAND, Ore. (Aug. 6, 2025) – Alex Palou has the opportunity to clinch the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship at Portland International Raceway (PIR) for the second time in three years and reach a number of other significant milestones during this weekend’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI (Aug. 8-10). The three-time INDYCAR champion (2021, 2023, 2024) and current points leader aims to duplicate his 2023 Portland performance when he cemented that season’s title with a win at the 1.964-mile, 12-turn road course.

When the 27-car INDYCAR field takes the green flag at PIR on Sunday, Aug. 10 at 12:22 p.m. PT, Palou will also attempt to become the third ever three-time Portland winner, matching racing legends Al Unser Jr. and Michael Andretti. The star Chip Ganassi Racing driver currently holds a 121-point lead over Pato O’Ward. If Palou leads O’Ward by at least 108 points following Sunday’s 110-lap race, he’ll clinch the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, his fourth championship in the last five seasons, and become the fourth driver to win at least three consecutive INDYCAR championships, joining Dario Franchitti, Sebastien Bourdais and Ted Horn.

“Every time I’ve been (to Portland International Raceway), I’ve just felt really comfortable,” said Palou. “I’ve felt like the car has been responding the way I needed and also the way it flows. It just really matches my style, I guess. It’s really narrow, and although it’s a road course, it just bites you like a street course.

“It’s one of those tracks that you need to drive it 99 percent. You cannot drive it 100 percent all the time because otherwise you go off pretty easily,” he explained.

The 28-year-old Spaniard has been dominant in 2025, tallying eight wins, including winning the 2025 Indianapolis 500, and scoring 590 points. He is also pursuing the INDYCAR record for wins in a season of 10 held by A.J. Foyt (1964) and Al Unser (1970). O’Ward (469 points), the only remaining contender for the 2025 championship, will strive to challenge Palou on Sunday. The Arrow McLaren driver has twice been close to reaching the podium in Portland, finishing fourth in 2022 and 2023 at PIR.

Many additional accomplished INDYCAR drivers will also look to thwart Palou’s championship push on Sunday, including another two-time Portland winner Will Power (2019, 2024). Power will help jump start the race weekend festivities by appearing at the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI Kickoff Party tomorrow, Aug. 7, at Kenton Station Restaurant & Pub (8303 N. Denver Ave., Portland, OR 97217). The party will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. PT, and Power’s appearance will be for the first 30 minutes along with fellow INDYCAR drivers Jacob Abel and Rinus VeeKay. Portland-native and INDY NXT by Firestone driver Josh Pierson and others will also attend at select times, and fans can check out the INDYCAR show car which will be displayed outside the restaurant.

Drivers from the four open-wheel development series that feed into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will also be battling for championships at PIR this weekend. With three races left, INDY NXT by Firestone points leader Dennis Hauger looks to build on his 42-point championship lead. Additionally, champions will be crowned and scholarship funds awarded as all three USF Pro Championship Presented by Continental Tire (USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors) conclude their seasons with multiple races across the weekend.

Ticket prices start as low as $25 for Single Day General Admission and $65 for Single Day Grandstand seats. Three-day tickets remain available for purchase and offer the best fan value. General Admission for the entire weekend is just $75, and a 3-Day Grandstand reserved seat starts at $85 which includes gate admission. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event.

The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI will be followed by the Pacific Office Automation 147 featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series on August 29-30 at PIR. The two major racing events happening in August create a ‘Speed Month’ at the motorsports facility positioned just south of the Columbia River along Interstate 5 in North Portland.

For all ticket pricing and additional festival information for both events, visit raceportland.com. Stay up to speed on these premier Portland events on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP and #NASCARPortland or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI. PIR is a 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under Portland Parks & Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. PIR has been the site of many memorable INDYCAR races. Al Unser Jr. won the inaugural Portland race in 1984, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018 after an 11-year absence with 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato taking the checkered flag. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti passing his son Michael on the last lap and winning by 0.070 of a second. The closest three-way road racing finish in INDYCAR SERIES history took place at PIR in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. In 2023, Alex Palou clinched the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with a win in Portland. The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pacific Office Automation 147 event at PIR (Aug. 29-30, 2025) and whose affiliates own and operate three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport (July 4-6, 2025) and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 18-20, 2025).

