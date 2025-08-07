Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is at Watkins Glen International this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen. This is the 3rd of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NCS calendar and will be live on the USA Network on Sunday, Aug. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. eastern time.

Ross Chastain won the pole last season with a lap of 122.279 mph (72.130 secs), and Chris Buescher qualified 24th, led three times for 19 laps, and took advantage of the chance to cap off this season on a strong note by winning the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, September 15, 2024, amid a wild overtime shootout and a final lap bump and pass on Shane van Gisbergen.

Track & Race Information for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Track Size: 2.45 miles
Track Type: Asphalt Multi-Elevational Road Course
Number of Turns: 7
The Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 90 laps / 220.5 miles

Time

Sunday, August 10 at 2 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 20 laps (Ends on Lap 20)
Stage 2 Length: 20 laps (Ends on Lap 40)
Final Stage Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 90)

Who and what should you look out for at Watkins Glen International?

The active driver top five in NCS starts are: Kyle Busch (19), Denny Hamlin (18), Joey Logano (15), Michael McDowell (15), and Brad Keselowski (14). Busch also leads all active NCS drivers in starts with 19.

  • Shane Van Gisbergen has one top five, one top 10, and a series-best average finish of 2.000.
  • Carson Hocevar has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 3.000.
  • Zane Smith has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 5.000.
  • Christopher Bell has one top five, three top 10s, and an average finish of 8.000.
  • Chase Elliott has two poles, two wins, four top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 10.625.

Who is likely to start up front?

Kyle Larson leads all active NCS drivers in average starting position with a 7.4 in 10 races. Denny Hamlin (2023, 2018), Kyle Busch (2011, 2017), and Chase Elliott (2019, 2022) lead all active NCS drivers in poles at Watkins Glen International with two poles each. Elliott is the youngest NCS pole winner at 23 years, 8 months, 7 days, captured on 08-04-2019.

The top 10 in average starting position at Watkins Glen for active drivers:

RankDriverAverage Start# Races
1Kyle Larson7.410
2Kyle Busch8.10519
3Chase Elliott8.1258
4William Byron8.3336
5AJ Allmendinger8.76913
6Austin Cindric103
7Tyler Reddick10.54
8Ty Gibbs11.6673
9Denny Hamlin12.72218
10Joey Logano13.53315

The pole position has produced more NCS race winners than any other starting position, with ten and eight different drivers winning from the pole position.

Who is likely to win the race?

Eight of the 26 NCS race winners at Watkins Glen are entered in this event. Kyle Larson (2021, 2022), Chase Elliott (2018, 2019), and Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NCS drivers in wins with two victories each. Larson (2021, 2022) and Elliott (2018, 2019) are the only active drivers to accomplish consecutive wins at Watkins Glen.

Active WinnersWinsSeason
Kyle Larson22022, 2021
Chase Elliott22019, 2018
Kyle Busch22013, 2008
Chris Buescher12024
William Byron12023
Denny Hamlin12016
Joey Logano12015
AJ Allmendinger12014

In 2024, Chris Buescher became the first NCS driver to win a race outside the top 20, starting 24th.

