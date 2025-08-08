Featured StoriesRace CentralRC Truck SeriesTruck SeriesTruck Series News
Corey Heim claims his fourth Craftsman Truck Series pole of 2025 at Watkins Glen

By Angie Campbell
Corey Heim collected his fourth Craftsman Truck Series pole of the season Friday afternoon at Watkins Glen International in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota. He has been dominant on road courses, scoring three straight wins this year.

Five drivers in the Cup race are also competing in the Truck race. Cup Series driver Christopher Bell will start beside Heim on the front row. Bell is filling in for the injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota.

Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Connor Zilisch will also compete in the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen.

Only two races are remaining in the Truck Series regular season, this evening at Watkins Glen and Richmond Raceway on August 30.

The Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 with radio overage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Qualifying Results

Watkins Glen International
Mission 176 at The Glen

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
111Corey HeimMobil 1 Toyota70.953124.308
252Christopher Bell(i)Halmar International Toyota71.145123.972
37Sammy Smith(i)TMC Transportation Chevrolet71.391123.545
477Andres Perez De Lara #Telcel Chevrolet71.554123.264
517Giovanni Ruggiero #First Auto Group Toyota71.579123.22
634Layne RiggsLove’s RV STOP Ford71.587123.207
744Ross Chastain(i)TrafficSafety.ny.gov Chevrolet71.591123.2
838Chandler SmithLong John Silver’s Ford71.614123.16
999Ben RhodesTSPORTS Trucks Ford71.725122.97
1081Connor Mosack #Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet71.739122.946
117Kyle Busch(i)Gainbridge Chevrolet71.955122.577
1215Tanner GrayPlace of Hope Toyota71.966122.558
1318Tyler AnkrumLiUNA! Chevrolet72.043122.427
1445Connor Zilisch(i)DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet72.134122.272
1513Jake GarciaQuanta Services Ford72.146122.252
161William Sawalich(i)Soundgear Toyota72.18122.195
1719Daniel HemricNAPA Nightvision Chevrolet72.342121.921
1875Parker KligermanFood Country USA Chevrolet72.361121.889
1970Brent CrewsPristine Auction Toyota72.432121.769
2071Rajah CaruthHendrickCars.com Chevrolet72.481121.687
2166Chris Buescher(i)Farm Paint Ford72.514121.632
2226Dawson Sutton #Rackley Roofing Chevrolet72.517121.627
2391Jack WoodAdaptive One Calipers Chevrolet72.551121.57
2488Matt CraftonRepel/Menards Ford72.701121.319
2542Matt MillsUtilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet73.088120.676
2656Timmy HillUNITS Storage Toyota73.659119.741
272William LambrosSkip Barber Ford73.98119.221
285Toni Breidinger #Dave & Buster’s Toyota74.18118.9
2962Wesley SlimpHNTB Toyota74.408118.536
3076Spencer BoydFreedom Warranty Chevrolet76.362115.502
3169Derek WhiteOCR Gaz bar Ford79.626110.768
329Grant EnfingerChampion Power Equipment ChevroletOwner Points0
3398Ty MajeskiSoda Sense/Curb Records FordOwner Points0
3433Frankie Muniz #More Core FordOwner Points0
352Kaden HoneycuttRANDCO ChevroletOwner Points0
3622Gian BuffomanteGoodridge FordOwner Points0
