Corey Heim claims his fourth Craftsman Truck Series pole of 2025 at Watkins Glen

Corey Heim collected his fourth Craftsman Truck Series pole of the season Friday afternoon at Watkins Glen International in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota. He has been dominant on road courses, scoring three straight wins this year.
Five drivers in the Cup race are also competing in the Truck race. Cup Series driver Christopher Bell will start beside Heim on the front row. Bell is filling in for the injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota.
Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Connor Zilisch will also compete in the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen.
Only two races are remaining in the Truck Series regular season, this evening at Watkins Glen and Richmond Raceway on August 30.
The Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 with radio overage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Qualifying Results
Watkins Glen International
Mission 176 at The Glen
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|11
|Corey Heim
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|70.953
|124.308
|2
|52
|Christopher Bell(i)
|Halmar International Toyota
|71.145
|123.972
|3
|7
|Sammy Smith(i)
|TMC Transportation Chevrolet
|71.391
|123.545
|4
|77
|Andres Perez De Lara #
|Telcel Chevrolet
|71.554
|123.264
|5
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero #
|First Auto Group Toyota
|71.579
|123.22
|6
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Love’s RV STOP Ford
|71.587
|123.207
|7
|44
|Ross Chastain(i)
|TrafficSafety.ny.gov Chevrolet
|71.591
|123.2
|8
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Long John Silver’s Ford
|71.614
|123.16
|9
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|TSPORTS Trucks Ford
|71.725
|122.97
|10
|81
|Connor Mosack #
|Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet
|71.739
|122.946
|11
|7
|Kyle Busch(i)
|Gainbridge Chevrolet
|71.955
|122.577
|12
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Place of Hope Toyota
|71.966
|122.558
|13
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|LiUNA! Chevrolet
|72.043
|122.427
|14
|45
|Connor Zilisch(i)
|DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet
|72.134
|122.272
|15
|13
|Jake Garcia
|Quanta Services Ford
|72.146
|122.252
|16
|1
|William Sawalich(i)
|Soundgear Toyota
|72.18
|122.195
|17
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet
|72.342
|121.921
|18
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Food Country USA Chevrolet
|72.361
|121.889
|19
|70
|Brent Crews
|Pristine Auction Toyota
|72.432
|121.769
|20
|71
|Rajah Caruth
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|72.481
|121.687
|21
|66
|Chris Buescher(i)
|Farm Paint Ford
|72.514
|121.632
|22
|26
|Dawson Sutton #
|Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
|72.517
|121.627
|23
|91
|Jack Wood
|Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet
|72.551
|121.57
|24
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Repel/Menards Ford
|72.701
|121.319
|25
|42
|Matt Mills
|Utilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet
|73.088
|120.676
|26
|56
|Timmy Hill
|UNITS Storage Toyota
|73.659
|119.741
|27
|2
|William Lambros
|Skip Barber Ford
|73.98
|119.221
|28
|5
|Toni Breidinger #
|Dave & Buster’s Toyota
|74.18
|118.9
|29
|62
|Wesley Slimp
|HNTB Toyota
|74.408
|118.536
|30
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Warranty Chevrolet
|76.362
|115.502
|31
|69
|Derek White
|OCR Gaz bar Ford
|79.626
|110.768
|32
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|0
|33
|98
|Ty Majeski
|Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford
|Owner Points
|0
|34
|33
|Frankie Muniz #
|More Core Ford
|Owner Points
|0
|35
|2
|Kaden Honeycutt
|RANDCO Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|0
|36
|22
|Gian Buffomante
|Goodridge Ford
|Owner Points
|0