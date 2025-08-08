Corey Heim claims his fourth Craftsman Truck Series pole of 2025 at Watkins Glen

Corey Heim collected his fourth Craftsman Truck Series pole of the season Friday afternoon at Watkins Glen International in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota. He has been dominant on road courses, scoring three straight wins this year.

Five drivers in the Cup race are also competing in the Truck race. Cup Series driver Christopher Bell will start beside Heim on the front row. Bell is filling in for the injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota.

Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Connor Zilisch will also compete in the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen.

Only two races are remaining in the Truck Series regular season, this evening at Watkins Glen and Richmond Raceway on August 30.

The Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 with radio overage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Qualifying Results

Watkins Glen International

Mission 176 at The Glen