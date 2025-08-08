ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen International: General Tire 100 at The Glen Post-race Notes

Tristan McKee (No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet) scored the victory in Friday’s General Tire 100 at The Glen, winning in his ARCA Menards Series debut. McKee became the 38th driver to win in his series debut since 1979. McKee, who turned 15 on August 3, also became the series’ second-youngest winner ever, behind only Todd Gilliland who won at Toledo Speedway two days after his 15th birthday in 2015.

Brent Crews (No. 18 JBL Audio Toyota) dominated the race, leading until the last caution flag of the day with less than five laps remaining. As the field was reassembling for the restart, Crews slowed to a stop with an alternator issue. Crews came to the pits for a battery change and rejoined the field; he finished ninth.

Tyler Reif (No. 23 Vegas Fastener / Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) finished second, his best career ARCA Menards Series finish since he won at Phoenix Raceway in March 2023.

Kris Wright (No. 15 FNB Corporation Toyota) finished third, his best ARCA Menards Series finish since he finished third in the 2024 season finale at Toledo Speedway.

Glen Reen (No. 71 New Wave Homes Chevrolet) finished fourth, his best career series finish and first career top-five finish in two series starts; he finished 21st in his debut at Lime Rock Park in June.

Dale Quarterley (No. 4 Van-Dyk Recycling Solutions Chevrolet) finished fifth ; matching his best career ARCA Menards Series finish, set at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Watkins Glen in 2023.

Ryan Gemmell (No. 29 Multibuilding Inc. / TC3 Turf Toyota) finished sixth driving for team owner Joe Nemechek.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 73 Whelen Chevrolet) finished seventh, and with Reen’s fourth-place finish gave KLAS Motorsports two finishers in the top ten.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished ninth, her ninth top-ten finish of the season.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) recovered from a flat left rear tire with six laps remaining to finish tenth, his 12th top-ten finish in 13 starts this season.

There was a 46-year age gap between the winner and the driver who finished fifth.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) suffered a broken transmission on the initial start and lost 19 laps while the Pinnace Racing Group team made repairs; he finished 21st.

Alex Clubb (No. 03 A. Clubb Lawn Care Ford) finished 16th driving the same car that less than a week ago was involved in a roll-over crash on I-80 returning home from the race at Iowa Speedway.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Allen Crowe 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 3 pm ET. Live timing and scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

