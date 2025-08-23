ARCA Menards Series at Madison International Speedway: Badger 200 Unofficial Results & Post-race Notes

ARCA Menards Series at Madison International Speedway:

Badger 200 Post-race Notes

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) scored his second career ARCA Menards Series victory in just his third career start in Friday’s Badger 200 at Madison International Speedway. Reaves started from the General Tire Pole after setting the fast lap in time trials and led every lap on his way to the win.

The win is the eighth victory across the ARCA Menards Series platform in 2025 for Joe Gibbs Racing. The team has won ARCA Menards Series races with Brent Crews at Phoenix Raceway and with Reaves at Elko Speedway, ARCA Menards Series East races with Crews at Rockingham Speedway and Reaves at Five Flags Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and Flat Rock Speedway, and in the ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma Raceway with William Sawalich.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) finished second for the second consecutive week. It was Scott’s tenth top-five finish in fifteen ARCA Menards Series starts in 2025.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden “Butterbean” Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) finished third after starting second. Queen entered the race with a 34-point lead over Lavar Scott, and will head into next Sunday’s Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds with a 33-point lead.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished fourth, rebounding from a 21st-place finish last Sunday at Springfield. It is Robusto’s sixth top-five finish in 2025.

Julian DeCosta (No. 70 Nitro Kart Toyota) finished fifth in his ARCA Menards Series debut, the final car on the lead lap.

Mason Mitchell (No. 25 Detour Sunglasses Toyota) finished sixth in his first start at Madison since 2014. Mitchell, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series champion, raced as high as third before a loose condition effected handling late in the race.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet) finished seventh, his eleventh top-ten of the season and his best finish on a short track since he finished sixth at Elko Speedway in June.

Kaylee Bryson (No. 17 LSI / MMI Chevrolet) recovered from an oil fire in practice to finish eighth in her ARCA Menards Series debut. Bryson was driving for 2023 ARCA Menards Series West owner champion Bruce Cook’s Cook Racing Technologies team.

Tony Cosentino (No. 10 Diebold Pool Service Ford) finished ninth, his first top ten finish of season and his first since a seventh-place finish at Elko Speedway in 2023.

Willie Mullins (No. 3 CW Companies Ford) finished tenth, his third consecutive top-ten finish. He finished tenth at Berlin Raceway and ninth at Elko Speedway.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 8:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 31. Live timing and scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States.

