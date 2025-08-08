Corey Heim Survives Triple-Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory

Corey Heim persevered through three overtime restarts at Watkins Glen International to capture his 17th career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen.

He started on the pole and led 44 of 81 laps in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota to claim his sixth victory this season, winning the race by a margin of 0.215 seconds.

Bell, filling in for the injured Stewart Friesen, started in second place and led 30 laps. However, due to the multiple overtimes, he had to pit for fuel.

Daniel Hemric (second), Gio Ruggiero (third) and Tyler Ankrum (fifth) completed the top five at Watkins Glen.

Sammy Smith, Ty Majeski, Connor Zilisch, Matt Mills and Layne Riggs rounded out the top 10 in the finishing order.

However, it was not all smooth going for Heim.

On Lap 57, he had an issue with his brakes and came to a complete stop. He was in sixth place when the incident occurred and lost 3 spots. But he made the most of of 7 caution periods and three overtimes.

“Just never give up,” Heim said. “I got behind in that last stage and was scratching and clawing, trying to get back through the field.

“I had my brakes pretty much go out on me completely on that long green-flag run, was beating them up trying to get back through the field — blew the bus stop chicane between turns four and five — and made a lot of mistakes myself. I’ve had a lot of them get away from us this year by cautions or whatever else, finally had one go our way.”

There is only one more regular-season race before the Playoffs begin. Next week the Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the regular-season finale.