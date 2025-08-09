NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

Event: Mission 176 at The Glen (72 laps / 176.4 miles)

Round: 17 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Watkins Glen International

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Date & Time: Friday, August 8 | 5:00 PM ET

No. 42 Utilitra / J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 25th

Stage 1: 20th

Stage 2: 20th

Finish: 9th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the Utilitra team snuck away with an impressive top-10 result at Watkins Glen. Mills fought through adversity by overcoming fuel pickup issues which plagued a large amount of the field. After swapping a fuel pump out on pit road, and narrowly avoiding carnage on the track, Mills picked up his best finish ever on a road course in ninth-place.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: First top 10 ever on road course and you guys had to fight for it. What’d you think of your race?

“Yeah, the truck was better than the driver for most of the race. At the end of stage two, we had a fuel pickup issue start to affect us. It sputtered pretty bad, especially going up the hill and on the right handers. But, the team worked really hard and got that fixed after a couple of stops. The caution kind of helped us out and gave us some more time to fix it. We knew we weren’t the fastest truck and didn’t have the fastest driver, but we were the smartest today. It was great to take advantage of what was given to us. We fought hard and honestly, had some speed there at the end. The way our season has been, we can’t complain with ninth. We’ll take it onto my favorite racetrack next week in Richmond and try to win it.”

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 44 Protect Your Melon New York Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 7th

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 30th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the Protect Your Melon team had a truck that contended for the lead early on, but became victims of a common fuel pickup issue which ended their day. Chastain started inside the top-10 and finished second in stage one, but were forced to change a fuel pump at the end of stage two. Unfortunately, the issue continued to plague the No. 44 for the rest of the event, and the team retired in 30th-place.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts: “That was a shame to end our day the way we did. The Niece Motorsports guys brought me a really fast Protect Your Melon Chevy, and I thought we had a chance to run up front all race. Just unfortunate for us to have those fuel pickup issues. I wish I could have ended my truck season by giving these guys a win, but I’ll be cheering them on for the rest of the season. Thanks to Al, Cody, and everyone that’s supported us this year!”

About The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee: The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) coordinates traffic safety activities in the state and shares useful, timely information about traffic safety and the state’s highway safety grant program.

The Committee is comprised of thirteen agencies who have missions related to transportation and safety. The GTSC is chaired by the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and acts as the state’s official liaison with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Connor Zilisch | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 14th

Stage 1: 4th

Stage 2: 28th

Finish: 8th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 6th

Key Takeaway: Connor Zilisch and the No. 45 team took the scenic top-10 finish in Watkins Gien. Zilisch started off strong by finishing fourth in stage one and was on his way to a repeat performance in stage two before getting punted off the track by another competitor. After getting stuck in the gravel pit, Zilisch was trapped a lap down for a good portion of the race. Finally, the team earned the free pass to get back in contention, and the No. 45 charged towards the front once again. Though the truck was battered at the checkered flag, Zilisch and team carried it home to an eighth-place finish.

Connor Zilisch’s Post-Race Thoughts: “That was a wild race. It felt like it never ended, and I think I got hit on every corner of the truck. So, that was less than ideal, but still to come away with decent points and a decent finish is something to take away from it. I hate that we couldn’t have a clean day and I felt like we had a truck that was able to contend for the win at the beginning of the race, but as soon as we got damage, it just kind of took away from what we had.”

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

