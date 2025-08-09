Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Watkins Glen Post-Race Report – 08.08.25

HEIM DELIVERS AGAIN, WINS SIXTH RACE OF THE SEASON

The Toyota Development Driver wins fourth straight road course race

WATKINS GLEN, NY (August 8, 2025) – Corey Heim battled through multiple overtime restarts and scored his series-leading sixth NASCAR Truck Series win of the season on Friday evening at Watkins Glen International. It is the Georgia-native’s fourth straight road course win, and 17th Truck Series win of his career.

It was a strong day for Team Toyota with three of the top-four finishers with Gio Ruggiero in third and Christopher Bell, filling in for an injured Stewart Friesen, finished fourth after leading 30 laps.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Watkins Glen International

Race 17 of 23 – 176.4 Miles, 72 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Daniel Hemric*

3rd, GIO RUGGIERO

4th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

5th, Tyler Ankrum*

11th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

12th, WESLEY SLIMP

17th, BRENT CREWS

20th, TIMMY HILL

28th, TANNER GRAY

29th, TONI BREIDINGER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

What does this win say about you?

“Yeah, that we just never give up. I got behind in that last stage. I was scratching and clawing trying to get back through the field. I had my brakes pretty much go out on me on that long green flag. I was beating them up trying get back through the field. Blew the bus stop, made a lot of mistakes myself. I feel like we’ve had a lot of them get away from us this year with cautions or part failures, but we finally had one go our way, and we had some opportunities to finish it off, and a couple more at end for good measure. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage. This Mobil 1 Tundra was phenomenal. Thank you to Toyota – just everyone that is a part of this. Trevor (Bayne) and Blake (Koch) – they do a phenomenal job with my development. Just so many people to thank, so many people to keep impressing throughout the season. This helps us with the championship and that is our goal this year.”

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 First Auto Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you talk about the finish to the race?

“I’ve got to be on it more. I was closer to him the first time, but good day for our First Auto Group Toyota team – coming back from a mistake on pit road on my part. We just needed some track position there, but our strategy worked out good there in the end, just needed a little bit more on that last restart. I had the speed to stay with him and run him back down – just needed to pull a move there going into turn one.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Why did you pit there late?

“It stumbled, so we were out of fuel. So, I pitted – yeah, surprised of how we were able to get our Toyota back through there. I was like – one more restart, one more restart.”

What is your take away from today was?

“I thought it was awesome to see how good the stuff was. I was asking Jimmy (Villeneuve, crew chief) and Stewart (Friesen) – asking them what they thought the potential was coming here, and they were like, I think we will run top-five or so. It was good. The 11 (Corey Heim) was really strong. I felt like we were right there with him, so I was happy with it.”

