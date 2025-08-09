RCR NXS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team Battle for a Top-15 Finish at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 14th

Start: 15th

Points: 4th

“We made some changes late in the race that we thought gave us the chance to drive the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet into the top-10. Unfortunately, we got caught up in a wreck, but we fought until the end to deliver a top-15 finish and now we’ll turn our focus to Daytona as we look to defend the win from earlier this year.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Earn Fourth-Place Finish at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 4th

Start: 10th

Points: 5th

“We showed a lot of speed in our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. Our No. 21 team has been working hard to find ways that we can win a road course race from a setup standpoint and also what I can do better on this type of track behind the wheel. We have been close so many times and we were once again today. All in all, it was a solid effort for our group. Our team is going to keep digging deep over these next few weeks leading into the Playoffs.” -Austin Hill