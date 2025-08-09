Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

Zilisch wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen

By Angie Campbell
3 Minute Read

Connor Zilisch cruised to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch drove away from Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith after a restart with four laps to go, following a big multi-car crash that placed the race into red flag conditions.

With this win, Zilisch earned his sixth win of the season and is in a great position for the NXS playoffs.

Zilisch’s victory lane celebration didn’t last long. While climbing out of his car, he slipped with his feet tangled in the netting and fell hard onto the pavement. Safety crews secured him to a backboard and loaded him into an ambulance.

Team owner, JR Motorsports, posted the following update on social media.

“As stated in the media center by NASCAR, Connor Zilisch is awake and alert and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluations.”

The ending of the race was chaotic as Zilisch made contact with his teammate Shane Van Gisbergen with 17 laps to go, battling for the lead. Van Gisbergen’s race ended early as he headed to the garage, finishing 31st.

Then, on Lap 74, the caution and red flag came out after a huge multi-car crash that brought out the red flag.

It began as Michael McDowell was turned by Austin Hill off of Turn 5. The drivers involved included Jesse Love, Preston Pardus, Daniel Dye, William Sawalich, Kaz Grala, Dean Thompson, Jeb Burton, Kyle Sieg, Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo, Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Ryan Ellis, and Josh Bilicki.

The race restarted on Lap 79 with Zilisch capturing the victory by a margin of 2.326 seconds over Sam Mayer. Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top 5 finishers.

The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers, and seven caution flags for 20 laps.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola on Friday, August 22, at 7:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

After the Mission 200 at The Glen, Connor Zilisch leads the series standings over Justin Allgaier by 7 points, Sam Mayer by 24 points, Jesse Love by 92 points, and Austin Hill by 133 points.

The Xfinity Series has a week off but returns on Friday, Aug. 22, at Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on The CW with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 23
Race Results for the Mission 200 At The Glen – Saturday, August 9, 2025
Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, NY – 2.45 – Mile Road
PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1188Connor Zilisch #Registix Chevrolet8201051Running
2441Sam MayerAudibel Ford8203043Running
368Sammy SmithPilot Chevrolet8209036Running
41021Austin HillBennett Transportation Chevrolet8204040Running
5141Carson Kvapil #Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet8205038Running
697Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet8218044Running
71832Austin Green3Dimensional.com Chevrolet82010031Running
83616Christian Eckes #Celsius Chevrolet8200029Running
91320Brandon JonesMenards/Pelonis Toyota8200028Running
101725Harrison BurtonAirBox Ford8260032Running
11824Kaz Grala(i)Overplay Games Toyota820000Running
123144Brennan PooleMacc/E-Z Lift Garage Doors Chevrolet8200025Running
131926Dean Thompson #Thompson Pipe Group Toyota8270028Running
14152Jesse LoveSamsara Chevrolet8250029Running
153051Jeremy ClementsAll Weather Power Equipment Chevrolet8200022Running
162327Jeb BurtonBommarito.com Chevrolet8200021Running
172110Daniel Dye #Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet8200020Running
18354Taylor Gray #Operation 300 Toyota8220028Running
192645Stefan Parsons(i)Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet820000Running
203853Austin J. HillSouthern Ohio Equipment Co. Chevrolet8200017Running
213535Glen ReenEternal Fan Toyota8200016Running
22224Parker RetzlaffMonroe Kitchen Chevrolet8280018Running
233231Blaine PerkinsWarrior Health Foundation Chevrolet8000014Running
24748Nick Sanchez #Borchetta Bourbon Chevrolet7540020Accident
251211Michael McDowell(i)Different Night Same Rodeo Chevrolet730600Accident
26518William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota7300011Accident
272791Josh BilickiTrim-Tex Chevrolet7300010Accident
282939Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford7390011Accident
293371Ryan EllisTablo Chevrolet730008Accident
302828Kyle SiegMonroe Extinguisher Ford730007Accident
3129Shane Van Gisbergen(i)Kubota Chevrolet640200Accident
322042Anthony AlfredoDude Wipes Chevrolet630005Running
332499Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet5210005Suspension
34347Preston PardusPriority Tire Chevrolet520003Running
35110Sheldon CreedRoad Ranger Ford5037014Accident
361619Riley Herbst(i)Monster Energy Toyota390000Engine
372570Thomas AnnunziataBayshore Mortgage Chevrolet240001Accident
383714Garrett SmithleyBully Hill Vineyards Chevrolet30001Engine

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Ryan Blaney sets the pace to score the Busch Light Pole at Watkins Glen

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00
Video thumbnail
NCS and NXS Photo Collage at Iowa Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04
Video thumbnail
Byron saves enough fuel and Mayer captured his eighth victory at Iowa Speedway
02:45

Latest articles

RCR NXS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Earn Fourth-Place Finish at Watkins Glen International
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Watkins Glen Post-Race Report – 08.09.25

Official Release -
Brandon Jones led Toyota with a ninth-place finish in an incident filled NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen on Saturday evening.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Portland Friday Practice Report

Official Release -
Arrow McLaren duo Lundgaard and O'Ward qualify 1-2 four of Fast Six are Chevrolet-powered
Read more

Ryan Blaney sets the pace to score the Busch Light Pole at Watkins Glen

Angie Campbell -
Ryan Blaney topped NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday afternoon at Watkins Glen International in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category