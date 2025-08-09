Zilisch wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen

Connor Zilisch cruised to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch drove away from Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith after a restart with four laps to go, following a big multi-car crash that placed the race into red flag conditions.

With this win, Zilisch earned his sixth win of the season and is in a great position for the NXS playoffs.

Zilisch’s victory lane celebration didn’t last long. While climbing out of his car, he slipped with his feet tangled in the netting and fell hard onto the pavement. Safety crews secured him to a backboard and loaded him into an ambulance.

Team owner, JR Motorsports, posted the following update on social media.

“As stated in the media center by NASCAR, Connor Zilisch is awake and alert and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluations.”

The ending of the race was chaotic as Zilisch made contact with his teammate Shane Van Gisbergen with 17 laps to go, battling for the lead. Van Gisbergen’s race ended early as he headed to the garage, finishing 31st.

Then, on Lap 74, the caution and red flag came out after a huge multi-car crash that brought out the red flag.

It began as Michael McDowell was turned by Austin Hill off of Turn 5. The drivers involved included Jesse Love, Preston Pardus, Daniel Dye, William Sawalich, Kaz Grala, Dean Thompson, Jeb Burton, Kyle Sieg, Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo, Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Ryan Ellis, and Josh Bilicki.

The race restarted on Lap 79 with Zilisch capturing the victory by a margin of 2.326 seconds over Sam Mayer. Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top 5 finishers.

The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers, and seven caution flags for 20 laps.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola on Friday, August 22, at 7:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

After the Mission 200 at The Glen, Connor Zilisch leads the series standings over Justin Allgaier by 7 points, Sam Mayer by 24 points, Jesse Love by 92 points, and Austin Hill by 133 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 23

Race Results for the Mission 200 At The Glen – Saturday, August 9, 2025

Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, NY – 2.45 – Mile Road