Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Watkins Glen International NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Mission 176 at The Glen

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Event: Race 17 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

Length of Race: 81 laps over two hours, 34 minutes, 56 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 6th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 81 of 81 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 8th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 77 of 81 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 9th / Stage Two: 19th / Race Result: 10th

“That was probably the hardest I’ve ever fought for a top-10,” said Riggs. “We qualified okay, and I was trying to learn the track and the dirty air when the 33 cleaned us out. We went to the back, clawed our way forward, and tried to save a little fuel in case we had to stay out. On the next restart, the 9 fenced us — I’m not really sure what happened there. For a truck to look this bad, with no sway bar, and still come home 10th, I’ll take it. I was literally driving the wheels off it. That’s what makes champions.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 23rd / Stage Two: 31st / Race Result: 24th

“Tough day in the office for us,” said Smith. “We qualified well, but we got a loose tire penalty after that first round of pit stops and our day went downhill from there. We kept killing our left rear tire with a broken fender brace and just couldn’t get it in a spot to where we could make something of our day. It’s ok, though, we’ll regroup and rebound at Richmond.”

