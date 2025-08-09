Truck Series PR

Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Watkins Glen International NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Mission 176 at The Glen
Date: Friday, August 8, 2025
Event: Race 17 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)
Length of Race: 81 laps over two hours, 34 minutes, 56 seconds
FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 6th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 81 of 81 laps)
Chandler Smith (Started 8th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 77 of 81 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)
Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 9th / Stage Two: 19th / Race Result: 10th

“That was probably the hardest I’ve ever fought for a top-10,” said Riggs. “We qualified okay, and I was trying to learn the track and the dirty air when the 33 cleaned us out. We went to the back, clawed our way forward, and tried to save a little fuel in case we had to stay out. On the next restart, the 9 fenced us — I’m not really sure what happened there. For a truck to look this bad, with no sway bar, and still come home 10th, I’ll take it. I was literally driving the wheels off it. That’s what makes champions.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 23rd / Stage Two: 31st / Race Result: 24th

“Tough day in the office for us,” said Smith. “We qualified well, but we got a loose tire penalty after that first round of pit stops and our day went downhill from there. We kept killing our left rear tire with a broken fender brace and just couldn’t get it in a spot to where we could make something of our day. It’s ok, though, we’ll regroup and rebound at Richmond.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Watkins Glen Post-Race Report – 08.08.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00
Video thumbnail
NCS and NXS Photo Collage at Iowa Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04
Video thumbnail
Byron saves enough fuel and Mayer captured his eighth victory at Iowa Speedway
02:45

Latest articles

Lundgaard Wins NTT P1 Award at Portland; O’Ward Starting First

Official Release -
What a difference a year has made for Arrow McLaren at Portland International Raceway.
Read more

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Ryan Blaney Speeds to First Watkins Glen NASCAR...

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney earned the pole position for tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International
Read more

Felix Rosenqvist Set for Front Row Start at Portland

Official Release -
Both Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) entries continued to deliver on their strong run of form in qualifying for the Brittle.com Grand Prix of Portland on Saturday, with Felix Rosenqvist putting the popular No. 60 Grateful Dead Radio-liveried Honda on the front row.
Read more

Chris Buescher Media Availability at Watkins Glen International

Official Release -
Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing, is the defending winner of this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category