Rick Ware Racing: Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen

RICK WARE RACING
Go Bowling at The Glen
Date: Aug. 10, 2025
Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Round 24 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (2.45-mile, seven-turn road course)
Format: 90 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/20 laps/50 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: Chris Buescher of RFK Racing (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 163 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus point.

Race Notes:

● Shane van Gisbergen won the Go Bowling at The Glen to score his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Watkins Glen. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was 11.116 seconds.

● There were three caution periods for a total of eight laps.

● All but four of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Watkins Glen with a 42-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“I was really happy with the balance adjustments we made throughout the day. Really proud of our RWR bunch and our Evel Knievel Museum Ford Mustang. We’ll just keep digging and get after it at Richmond.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Evel Knievel Museum Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cook Out 400 on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

