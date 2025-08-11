Truck SeriesTruck Series NewsTruck Series PR

Corey LaJoie to Pilot No. 77 Silverado for CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Owner’s Championship Effort

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 11, 2025) – Spire Motorsports is permitting Andrés Pérez de Lara to explore other opportunities for the final eight races of 2025 and beyond, following the August 8 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International. The Mooresville, N.C., team has yet to solidify its 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series plans.

“Andrés has made meaningful progress this season, and we remain confident in his future,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony. “While we haven’t finalized our 2026 plans for the No. 77 team, we wanted to give him the opportunity to look ahead and pursue other options for the remainder of this year and beyond. He’s a hard worker, carries himself with humility, and brings a consistently positive attitude to the garage. He comes from a great family, and we fully expect him to continue making strides as part of Chevrolet’s driver development program. We’re proud to have been part of his journey and will continue cheering him on.”

Pérez de Lara has made 17 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts for Spire Motorsports in 2025, earning a pair of top 10s including a season-best seventh-place finish at Martinsville Speedway. The 2025 Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender is currently 17th in points and third in the rookie standings.

Spire Motorsports, in consultation with NASCAR, will shift the owner’s points from the team’s No. 07 entry to the No. 77 team with veteran Corey LaJoie at the controls for the final eight races of the season, beginning at Richmond Raceway.

The team will compete as a three-truck operation for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, fielding the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in pursuit of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s and driver’s titles.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series Chevrolet in select events.

