NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Go Bowling at The Glen

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 18th
Stage 1 Finish: 24th
Stage 2 Finish: 4th
Finish: 11th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 18th for the Go Bowling at The Glen. On the first lap, Allmendinger gained two spots where he settled in 16th place. He reported his No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevy was very loose before coming to pit road on lap 17 under green for a scheduled pit stop. By staying out under caution and running out the second stage, Allmendinger was able to earn seven stage points. He went on to finish in 11th place.

“Overall, I felt like we maximized our day. I wish we could have been a little bit faster all weekend. I’m proud of Trent [Owens] and the 16 group; we were able to make some good changes to be more competitive for the race. I messed up the strategy but honestly, I’m not sure how much that really impacted our race. We got stage points and earned an 11th place. We were hoping for better, but I’m proud of the effort from everyone to get the most out of our weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 32nd
Stage 1 Finish: 37th
Stage 2 Finish: 37th
Finish: 30th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet team started the Go Bowling at the Glen from the 32nd position. With a solid car and speed, Dillon was running 24th when he made contact with the rear of a slower car on lap 28. The caution flag was displayed, but with no damage to the No.10 Chevy, Dillon was able to continue the race, making routine stops throughout the remainder of the 90-lap event. With a pit stragey call not working out to the advantage of the team, Dillon finished the race in the 30th position.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
All Three RFK Racing Teams Lead Laps, Score Stage Points at Watkins Glen
Next article
Mayer Leads Haas Factory Team Effort at Watkins Glen

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen wins the Go Bowling at The Glen
01:49
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00
Video thumbnail
NCS and NXS Photo Collage at Iowa Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04

Latest articles

LEGENDS RETURN, NEW STARS RISE: THE RACE FOR GLORY AT THE 2025 CORNWELL QUALITY...

Official Release -
The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals is undoubtedly the most prestigious race on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.
Read more

Corey LaJoie to Pilot No. 77 Silverado for CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Owner’s Championship Effort

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports is permitting Andrés Pérez de Lara to explore other opportunities for the final eight races of 2025 and beyond, following the August 8 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.
Read more

Matt Hagan Signs Multi-Year Extension With Tony Stewart Racing

Official Release -
Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) has announced that Matt Hagan has signed a multi-year extension to continue driving the Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.
Read more

Mayer Leads Haas Factory Team Effort at Watkins Glen

Official Release -
Sam Mayer continued his winning momentum with a strong runner-up drive at Watkins Glen, leading a competitive weekend for Haas Factory Team.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category