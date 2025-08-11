Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Go Bowling at The Glen

No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 24th

Stage 2 Finish: 4th

Finish: 11th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 18th for the Go Bowling at The Glen. On the first lap, Allmendinger gained two spots where he settled in 16th place. He reported his No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevy was very loose before coming to pit road on lap 17 under green for a scheduled pit stop. By staying out under caution and running out the second stage, Allmendinger was able to earn seven stage points. He went on to finish in 11th place.

“Overall, I felt like we maximized our day. I wish we could have been a little bit faster all weekend. I’m proud of Trent [Owens] and the 16 group; we were able to make some good changes to be more competitive for the race. I messed up the strategy but honestly, I’m not sure how much that really impacted our race. We got stage points and earned an 11th place. We were hoping for better, but I’m proud of the effort from everyone to get the most out of our weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 32nd

Stage 1 Finish: 37th

Stage 2 Finish: 37th

Finish: 30th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet team started the Go Bowling at the Glen from the 32nd position. With a solid car and speed, Dillon was running 24th when he made contact with the rear of a slower car on lap 28. The caution flag was displayed, but with no damage to the No.10 Chevy, Dillon was able to continue the race, making routine stops throughout the remainder of the 90-lap event. With a pit stragey call not working out to the advantage of the team, Dillon finished the race in the 30th position.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.