What Drivers Must Know About Aftermarket Bull Bars: Are They Worth It?

For most car owners in Australia, a bull bar is a must-have accessory. Without it, you cannot venture into the outdoors and coastal regions worry-free. With wildlife collisions becoming common for adventure seekers, equipping your car with a unit is useful. Now, the market is replete with this item in varying sizes and styles. You can easily get your hands on a factory-fitted option, but an aftermarket model may offer a better usage experience.

What is an aftermarket bull bar?

Aftermarket bull bars are made by companies that also sell accessories for several car models. When shopping for this product, you get plenty of choices and customization options. However, you should assess the available choices carefully. Everyone has unique driving needs, and so may need specific accessories. 

Why do Australian drivers prefer buying this item?

There are many reasons why many car owners in Australia opt for third-party bull bars.

  • Factory-fitted bull bars do not offer you many customisation options. Aftermarket bars are purpose-built and offer a better user experience. You can look for models designed especially to cope with wildlife collisions or coastal driving needs, for example. Some models also offer better approach angles, higher clearance, and rugged recovery points. These prove to be useful in outdoor adventures.
  • You will find most of them to be flexible. Australian car accessory makers selling this item develop models targeting specific types of users. These include- budget-minded users, frequent adventure lovers, farmland explorers, weekend camping enthusiasts and so on. Naturally, the price of these models can vary a lot. 
  • If you are still using an SUV bought a decade ago, it will be tough to find OEM bull bars. With the aftermarket variety, you need not worry about safeguarding your car. 

Are there any drawbacks worth considering?

While using third-party versions can be useful, there can be a few downsides, too. 

  • Not all aftermarket bars can be suitable for your vehicle. Low-quality products may interfere with the functioning of car sensors. This can lower the safety level. 
  • In Australia, the states have specific regulations for installing bull bars. If you install a non-compliant bar on your car, it may lead to insurance claim issues.
  • Some bull bars, especially steel-based ones, can weigh a lot. That can hurt the car’s fuel economy. 

When should you look for these bull bars?

An aftermarket bull bar is useful when you:

  • Want your car to look stylish and sleek.
  • Take your car out to the coastal regions or hilly places.
  • Need to use some external accessories like light bars and winches.
  • Want to add functionality to an old car.

Things to check when you plan to buy an aftermarket bull barWhen you are planning to buy third-party bull bars, it’s essential to check a few aspects. The model has to be ADR-compliant, like those sold by entities like Brixton4x4.com.au. Check the review of such models before making up your mind. Think of your car usage needs before choosing the bull bar material. This will make it easy to select the right one.

