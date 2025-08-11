Why not customise your motorcycle with airbrush paints?

It was probably in California, USA, in the 1960s that the artistic discipline of custom painting was born. All available techniques were used to decorate and personalise motorcycles. This could include the application of plastic glitter (Metal Flakes), the use of products derived from printing inks (Candy), and it was also at this time that the small tool called the airbrush found its main application.

In Europe, the decoration and customisation of vehicles with motorcycle paint is unfortunately quite rare. In countries and regions such as Asia, Russia, the Gulf countries, Australia, and of course the United States, it is much more common to see murals on tanks, designs showing flames or flags, skulls, etc.

Custom paint is not limited to the creation of designs, graphics, or drawings made with an airbrush and airbrush paints. For colour enthusiasts, it is possible to apply special effect paints on a motorcycle, with pearlescent or metallic colours, or even holographic or chameleon effects. Today, special effect paints are in fashion in Europe, and bicycle manufacturers in particular are engaged in fierce competition in the field of special colours for bicycle frames.

The practice of airbrushing in motorcycle painting

The airbrush is a kind of mini spray gun, the size of a pen, with a small cup placed on the top or bottom, which draws the paint by suction or gravity, to spray it in a very precise pattern on the bodywork.

By pressing a small trigger on top of the airbrush, a very fine needle is moved back and forth to release the paint or not.

Airbrush paints produce quite extraordinary results that cannot be compared to any other conventional painting technique. This is a discipline in which anyone can excel, as it is not necessary to have a talent for drawing to create designs that can reach a very impressive level of realism.

Motorcycle custom paint specialists

Today, many motorcycle paint specialists master this technique and include it in their motorcycle bodywork customisation services. The airbrush can be used for simple work such as making logos, stripes, or graphics.

It can also be used to create complex stencils, and some custom painters offer freehand airbrush painting services. This could be a Wild West design, a portrait of your favourite star, or even a depiction of a mascot. A common theme in the field of custom painting often revolves around flames and devilish figures (skulls, demons, etc.).

How to get started with airbrush paints

For those who want to try airbrush paint, it is very simple: just get a small air compressor with an airbrush. In this field, there are very affordable tools, as well as some that can cost several hundred euros.

As it is a complex tool to master, it is best to avoid adding problems caused by a poor-quality tool to the beginner’s learning difficulties! Then, when it comes to choosing automotive paints, it is simple: you can use any liquid paint. This can be motorcycle paints, which can be freely diluted, or specialised acrylic water-based airbrush paints.

If motorcycle paints in general are a subject you are passionate about — beyond just airbrush paints — we recommend reading this very interesting article: Treat Yourself To A Special Effect Motorcycle Paint (https://thefoxmagazine.com/dreaming-bigger/automotive/treat-yourself-to-a-special-effect-motorcycle-paint/)