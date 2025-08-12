Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Richmond Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

eero 250

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Event: Race 18 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-miles)

#of Laps: 250

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

The Richmond Raceway will host the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular-season finale this Friday night before the Playoffs begin in two weeks at the Darlington Raceway. For Layne Riggs and the No. 34, Richmond offers the opportunity to head into the Playoffs with strong momentum. In two previous Truck Series starts, Riggs has one top-five finish, finishing fifth at the track in his 2024 rookie season.

Love’s RV STOP returns to Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“I’m looking forward to Richmond,” said Riggs. We brought a fast Ford F-150 last year and finished fifth, so we have a lot of data points to work off of and know where we can improve. With this being the regular-season finale, I want to leave Richmond with a solid result to carry us into the Playoffs.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith faces the Richmond Raceway this Friday night with his sights set on adding another trophy to his collection. From 2022 to 2024, he’s been unbeatable at the 0.75-mile track, earning victories across both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series. Smith first conquered Richmond in 2022 with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, then followed it up with Xfinity Series wins in 2023 with Kaulig Racing and again in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The No. 38 team will sport a returning brand on their Ford F-150 as the Pete Store makes their 2025 season debut. A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks.

“Our expectation is to win Richmond,” said Smith. “We’re bringing a new truck this weekend, so practice will be crucial in getting it dialed in for the race. If we can qualify upfront, I know we can stay up there and compete for the win. I want to end the Regular Season with a win and head into the Playoffs with momentum.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.