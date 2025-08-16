Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Richmond Post-Race Report – 08.15.25

HEIM WINS SEVENTH RACE OF THE SEASON AT RICHMOND

Kaden Honeycutt clinches Playoff berth, runs top-10 in Halmar Friesen Racing debut

RICHMOND, Va. (August 15, 2025) – Corey Heim delivered again – this time winning at Richmond Raceway on Friday evening. It was his seventh win of the season and 18th of his Truck Series career. Heim will go in the Playoffs with a record-setting 65 Playoff points.

Kaden Honeycutt (10th) in his debut for Halmar Friesen Racing scored stage points in both stages and earned a top-10 finish. He clinched a Playoff berth at the conclusion of stage one and will be the ninth seed.

Gio Ruggiero battled back from mechanical issues in practice and a 35th place starting spot to finish sixth. Despite the efforts, Ruggiero will not advance to compete in the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs.

With Heim’s latest victory, Toyota moves into the lead for the Truck Series Manufacturers title for the first time since Las Vegas in March.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Richmond Raceway

Race 17 of 23 – 187.5 Miles, 250 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Ty Majeski*

3rd, Layne Riggs*

4th, Sammy Smith*

5th, Corey Lajoie

6th, GIO RUGGIERO

10th, KADEN HONEYCUTT

14th, TANNER GRAY

16th, BRENT CREWS

23rd, PATRICK STAROPOLI

24th, TONI BREIDINGER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you talk about what it means to win here at Richmond?

“Yeah, it is awesome. We’ve carved on this one for a while. We’ve been in position for a lot of these this year – I feel like we were the best truck at Martinsville and (North) Wilkesboro, but I felt like they got away from us. We kind of got this one back – I didn’t feel like we were the best truck tonight. The 98 (Ty Majeski) was obviously really stout, but he had a run in and got some damage, so being able to be there when it counted was the first goal, and we were – just was able to execute it from there. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite – everyone that makes it happen for me.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

Top-10 in both stages and scored a top-10 in your debut for Halmar-Friesen Racing. How was your race?

“I thought it went really, really good. We were able to run as high as third there when everyone was on the same strategy. It really showed how much this crew works extremely hard and I’m thankful for a chance to drive this Tundra. I think we have a really good shot in the Playoffs the rest of the year. Just going to focus on running good in the stages, and try to win some races. I think we have a good shot at it – winning races takes care of itself. Thanks to Halmar International, Mohawk Northeast, Stewie (Stewart Friesen), Mrs. (Jessica) Friesen, Chris Larsen, Jimmy (Villeneuve, crew chief) – all of these guys worked extremely hard. I’m looking forward to going on to Darlington with Toyota and TRD. Looking forward to the rest of the year.”

