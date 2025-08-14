NU WAY NAMED TITLE SPONSOR, BLUES HOG AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR UPCOMING NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE

MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 14, 2025) – Nu Way Concrete Forms, in celebration of the St. Louis-based company’s 70th anniversary, will serve as title sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 6, at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In addition to Nu Way in the entitlement role, St. Louis’ award-winning barbeque company Blues Hog will serve as the presenting sponsor.

The 160-lap, 200-mile event, which will be the Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale, will be branded as the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog. The race, which marks the Xfinity Series return to the St. Louis Metro East facility for the first time in 15 years, will be broadcast live on The CW Network and MRN Radio beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

“We are excited to bring on both Nu Way and Blues Hog for the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said WWT Raceway VP of Sales and Sponsorship Declan O’Neill. “Bringing on two local powerhouses in the St. Louis area shows just how much the support of the community helps build these national events.”

Both local companies have built strong reputations in their respective industries and have made significant contributions to the St. Louis area. Nu Way has become a staple in the St. Louis region’s construction industry by providing premium supplies, equipment and expert services.

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway this year! This event holds special significance as it marks Xfinity’s return to WWTR after 15 years, and it perfectly coincides with Nu Way’s 70th anniversary,” Nu Way Director of Sales Mike Townsend said. “We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers for your continued business and loyalty, and we also want to thank WWTR for being a valued and trusted partner.”

Blues Hog will be bringing a new flavor to the Madison, Ill.-based venue during the NASCAR race weekend. Founded in the 1980s, the company has grown into an award-winning barbeque operation, earning national recognition for its sauces and seasonings.

“Blues Hog is excited to bring our bold flavors to the WWT Raceway! Looking forward to providing a fun and tasty experience at the track this year,” Blues Hog owner Tim Scheer said. “Stay Saucy, race fans!”

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog will be complemented by the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 7. The action-packed weekend also is full of entertainment and music as the Confluence Music Festival returns alongside the NASCAR action. The musical acts will be highlighted by a pre-race performance by rising country star Ella Langley and a post-race concert by award-winning country music artist Jon Pardi.

For the full NASCAR weekend schedule. To purchase tickets. For more information, please visit wwtraceway.com, nuwayinc.com or blueshog.com.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About Nu Way

Nu Way. Everything for the Contractor. Since 1955, Nu Way Concrete Forms, Inc. has been family-owned and committed to supporting the success of builders throughout the Midwest. Now celebrating 70 years in business, Nu Way has grown to six locations and is recognized as the region’s premier provider of construction materials, equipment and form rentals, along with expert estimating and rebar fabrication services. Our legacy is built on quality, reliability, and the strong relationships we’ve formed with contractors over generations — and we’re proud to keep building the future, one project at a time.

About Blues Hog

Blues Hog is a nationally recognized producer of premium barbecue products, trusted by top chefs, champion pitmasters, and restaurateurs around the world. Known as “The Award-Winning Choice of Champions,” Blues Hog offers a diverse lineup of sauces, seasonings, marinades, fuels, and meats crafted to elevate any barbecue experience—from backyard cookouts to elite competitions. With a commitment to exceptional taste and quality, Blues Hog delivers next-level flavor for every occasion. For more information, visit www.blueshog.com.