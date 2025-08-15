GMG Racing Eyes More Race Wins, Top-Three Finishes and Season Titles this Weekend in SRO America Competition at Road America

Kyle Washington Continues GT America Powered by AWS and GT World Challenge America Campaigns at Road America in Twin No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Entries

Washington and Co-Driver Tom Sargent Look for Repeat GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Podium Finishes and More at Road America

GMG Racing Founder and Team Principal James Sofronas Brings McLaren Trophy America Am-Class Championship Lead to Road America in the No. 14 GMG Racing McLaren Trophy Evo

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 14, 2025) – GMG Racing has brought a trio of entries across three different racing series to Road America for a full-weekend of SRO America competition at “America’s National Park of Speed,” August 15 – 17. Longtime and race-winning GMG Racing driver Kyle Washington drives two different No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R entries, respectively, in the GT World Challenge and GT America series, with coach and professional co-driver Tom Sargent joining him in the Pro-Am class in the weekend’s featured pair of 90-minute GT World Challenge races.

The third entry is for GMG Racing Founder and Team Principal James Sofronas who returns to Road America leading the Am-division championship in the first-year McLaren Trophy USA series. Sofronas has won a class-leading four of the year’s first six races in the No. 14 GMG Racing McLaren Trophy Evo, garnering at least one victory on all three of the doubleheader weekends run to date at Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of The Americas (COTA) and VIRginia International Raceway (VIR).

“It’s never without it’s challenges, but everyone at GMG Racing has worked non-stop to put together a hard-earned record of 10 wins combined with both Kyle in GT3 competition and in the new McLaren Trophy America series this season. We need to continue that winning form this weekend, and we have seen some success at Road America in recent years and throughout GMG Racing’s decades of competing here. My professional driving career actually began at Road America 31 years ago, and we were fortunate to still run strong and secure a few race wins here just last year. Only three race weekends remain in the SRO’s GT3 categories, and just two doubleheaders in McLaren Trophy, so putting up some good results this weekend will be very helpful. There is no doubt we are up to the challenge.”

A top priority for the weekend is returning Washington and Sargent to the GT World Challenge podium, and they know the way to victory lane at Road America. The No. 32 Pro-Am duo finished second in Saturday’s opening race last year, and a matching result or victory in either GT World Challenge race this weekend would be a season-best in the series for Washington and Sargent.

Washington’s main GT3 success this season to date has come in the single driver GT America series, in which he has won three of the year’s first 10 races. Washington’s wins have been earned at Sonoma Raceway, COTA and Sebring International Raceway, and he arrives at Road America second in the GT America championship standings just 25 points – the equivalent of race win – out of first place, 204 – 179.

While GT World Challenge and GT America have three doubleheader race weekends – Road America, Barber Motorsports Park and the season-ending event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) – left on the 2025 schedule, Sofronas and his McLaren Trophy competitors have only this weekend’s twin 50-minute races at Road America and the similar-length rounds at the Indy finale remaining. Sofronas leads the Am championship by 12 points, 80 – 68, over the nearest challenger. A McLaren Trophy race win is worth 15 points.

Sofronas carries the GMG Racing flag solo in McLaren Trophy this weekend with the team’s sister No. 4 McLaren Trophy Evo slated to rejoin the series for the Indy finale. The No. 4 McLaren was heavily damaged in a hard-hit practice incident in the most recent race weekend at VIR, but team driver John Capestro-Dubets – who has soloed or co-driven the No. 4 to three Pro and Pro-Am wins this year – avoided serious injury.

Following Friday practice and Saturday qualifying, the GT World Challenge, GT America and McLaren Trophy series each contest Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders at Road America.

The first 50-minute McLaren Trophy race starts Saturday at 12:05 p.m. CDT. The McLaren opener is followed by the GT America 40-minute race at 1:10 p.m. CDT and the first GT World Challenge America race at 3:15 p.m. CDT.

Sunday’s final rounds start at 9:15 a.m. CDT for GT America and the McLaren Trophy weekend finale an hour later at 10:15 a.m. CDT. The weekend-ending GT World Challenge race goes off at 2:45 p.m. CDT.

All of the weekend’s races air live on RACER TV and the GTWorld YouTube channel.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.