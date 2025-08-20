CORVETTE RACING AT VIR: A GT-Only Challenge

Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams looking for additional successes at VIR

DETROIT (August 20, 2025) – Corvette Racing’s four Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams get the chance to take center stage this weekend during the only GT-only weekend for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR – Virginia International Raceway – comes at a pivotal time of the season for the Corvette Racing program. With cars in both GT classes – GTD PRO and GTD – there is plenty to think about ahead of the year’s final IMSA sprint race.

That’s especially true in GTD PRO as Chevrolet leads the Manufacturers Championship standings with three rounds to go. The program is in a good spot in the Drivers and Teams title races, as well, with the two Corvette GTD squads having plenty to race for in their class.

Corvette Racing has been a force at VIR over the years. The program has eight victories there – six in IMSA by the Corvette Racing factory team and two more in GT World Challenge America competition by DXDT Racing.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (GTD PRO)

· No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims

· No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg

With three rounds to go, Garcia and Sims continue to lead the GTD PRO Drivers Championship, as does the No. 3 Pratt Miller squad in the Teams standings. Both the No. 3 and No. 4 Corvettes have come on strong the last three races with racing luck going against each entry.

The pair of Pratt Miller Z06 GT3.Rs led early at Road America before being spun less than a minute apart while running up front. Despite that heartbreak, the potential for a breakthrough GTD PRO victory has been evident throughout the year with five podiums between the two entries.

A trip to VIR could be just what the doctor ordered. Corvette Racing’s factory team – run by Pratt Miller – claimed six victories at VIR since 2012. Garcia was part of four of those wins and Milner has two in Corvette Racing entries… plus a pair a year ago in GT World Challenge America competition.

AWA (GTD)

· No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell, Orey Fidani

Bell and Fidani hope to improve on last year’s sixth-place class finish VIR in AWA’s No. 13 Corvette. At Road America three weeks ago, the duo was in contention late but suffered significant contact that prevented a challenge for the team’s second win of the season.

The goal for VIR is for Fidani and Bell – a past prototype winner at VIR – to continue running toward the front in hopes of not just a podium finish but also another win in the chase for a repeat IMSA Akin Award. The AWA Corvette was the highest finishing GTD entry with a Bronze-rated driver at Road America, and another similar result will go a long way toward Fidani repeating at Akin Award winner and AWA returning next year to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

DXDT Racing (GTD)

· No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Alec Udell, Robert Wickens

DXDT’s No. 36 Corvette has been knocking on the door of a podium finish all season. Wickens and Udell led late at Road America before multiple rounds of contact knocked the Corvette from the lead in the final minutes. Qualifying up front has been the norm for the DXDT Corvette with second-row starts in the last four races.

Wickens has placed second and third the last two years at VIR in the Michelin Pilot Challenge’s TCR class. Meanwhile, Udell is a two-time winner at VIR in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R as he was Milner’s teammate in last year’s sweep in GT World Challenge America’s Pro class in a DXDT Corvette.

The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 24. The race will air live on USA Network starting at 2 p.m. Live streaming on Peacock in the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. from 2 to 5 p.m. ET IMSA Radio will provide the audio call at IMSA.com, XM 206 and SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I obviously would like to win again at VIR, as we have as a team six times and myself four times. Our Corvettes have been very good there regardless of car or category. Being able to win that race this season would put us in a very good position to go forward and win the GTD PRO championship. We’ve been very close to a win this year and have been in position in almost every race. Road America was the latest example even though we were off the podium. So I hope it’s the same this weekend except we can finish it off this time.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “VIR is another fantastic track to drive in the IMSA championship. Back in the GTLM days with no ABS, it was probably a little bit more of a challenge because the risk factor is so high there. You had a lot of combined braking zones that you had to manage. So going back there last year felt a little more straightforward with ABS, as you’d expect. But it is a great track with a lovely sequence of corners and fantastic undulation. It can be difficult to pass around there, and the fact that it is a GT-only race as I think it would be pretty sketchy with multi-class racing. But it’s an awesome track to drive and I’m looking forward to going back there.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Aside from the end result at Road America, things are trending in a good way for us going to VIR. Nicky and I were both really happy with the performance and balance of the Corvette, and it’s gotten better and better in this summer run. This obviously is a track that I really enjoy and is one of the great tracks in America. It’s always been a big thrill driving our Corvettes around there through the years and I see no reason why this year won’t be any different. What I do hope is different, though, is our luck and that we can finally break through with a win after all the hard work the team has put in this year.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Last year’s race at VIR wasn’t very successful for us. We had some issues on the pit stop that cycled us back, which is one of the unfortunate stories for us the last 18 months. Hopefully we can be clean this time around. We’re coming off the event at Road America where we were quite unlucky with both Corvettes. I felt like we were fast enough to fight for the win. Fingers crossed that at VIR we are able to manage our strengths and finish at the front. The championships are getting too close! We’re in the lead of the Manufacturers Championship, and Antonio and Alex are leading in Drivers points. So it’s getting more and more important to have clean races and that’s our goal at VIR.”

AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “VIR is another iconic IMSA circuit. It’s always fun to get back to this rollercoaster of a track! Our focus is to head into the last endurance events of the year with the Akin points lead. We’ve had a great car for the whole season so I know we’ll be competitive here again. I’m looking forward to getting involved into another great IMSA battle!”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m looking forward to being back at VIR. It’s a very technical and challenging circuit, but I think there’s a lot of potential for us to score a good result. We’re all determined to do well in the last sprint race of the season before we focus on the remaining endurance events. Our Corvette has had good pace, we have strong momentum coming out of the previous race, and we know this is an important opportunity to score points and accomplish what we’re setting out to do as a team.”

DXDT RACING PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ALEC UDELL, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “VIR is an awesome racetrack. It’s a place that I think will suit the Corvette Z06 GT3.R well, which should play to our advantage. Everything has been trending in a positive way through the season. The DXDT team gave us really strong execution on strategy and pit stops in the last race at Road America. After not capitalizing on it, we’re feeling hungry and focused for the race this weekend. I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and put the pedal down.”

ROBERT WICKENS, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s last race this year for me. It’s been an incredible experience racing the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. I hope to have success at VIR with DXDT Racing and GM, and built for 2026.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 2254 Albert Costa – 2224 Klaus Bachler/Laurin Heinrich – 2157 Mike Rockenfeller/Sebastian Priaulx – 2094 Dan Harper/Max Hesse – 2024 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 1960

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2254 No. 81 DragonSpeed – 2224 No. 77 AO Racing – 2157 No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 2094 No. 48 Paul Miller Racing – 2024 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 1960

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Chevrolet – 2330 BMW – 2313 Ferrari – 2274 Ford – 2248 Porsche – 2227

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 2147 Jack Hawksworth/Parker Thompson – 2035 Casper Stevenson – 2030 Kenton Koch – 1951 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 1885 Matthew Bell/Orey Fidani – 1716 Alec Udell – 1384

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 2147 No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing – 2035 No. 27 Heart of Racing Team – 2030 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 1885 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 1865 No. 13 AWA – 1716 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 1567

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 2361 Ferrari – 2207 Lexus – 2168 Aston Martin – 2141 Porsche – 2114 Chevrolet – 2032

CORVETTE RACING AT VIR: By the Numbers

3: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at VIR since 2012 – Corvette C6.R (2012-2013), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and the eighth-generation, mid-engine Corvette. The Corvette C8.R raced at VIR for the final time in IMSA competition in 2023, and the Z06 GT3.R debuted at the circuit in 2024

4: VIR class wins for Antonio Garcia, the most among drivers entered in this year’s race. Tommy Milner is tied for second with three

6: IMSA class wins at VIR for Corvette Racing. Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin won in ALMS GT competition in 2012, and Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen won overall in 2016 and 2017. Garcia and Jordan Taylor drove the C8.R to a win in 2020 and 2023 with Milner and Nick Tandy victorious in 2021

8: Overall VIR race wins for Corvette Racing regardless of series – 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024. The first five came in IMSA competition with DXDT Racing winning once overall in the 2024 GT World Challenge America’s event as it swept the Pro class

13: Number of VIR victories in IMSA for Chevrolet since 2002, including the American Le Mans Series and the Rolex Sports Car Series; that’s the most among manufacturers

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

32: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

39: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ross Chouest in GT America at Road America

72: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Olivier Hart for Steller Motorsport at the 24 Hours of Spa

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

148: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia and one each in the European Le Mans Series and GT America

340: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

8,462.76: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 12 previous events at Virginia International Raceway

445,587.90: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at VIR (wins in bold)

2012

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 8th in GT (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GT (Clinched ALMS GT title)

2013

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GT (Clinch GT team, manufacturer titles)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GT

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 7th in GTLM (Taylor replaced Magnussen – injury)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 9th in GTLM

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 8th in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 9th in GTLM (Gavin fastest race lap)

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM

2020

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM

2021

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 1st in GTLM (Milner pole)

2022

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTD PRO (Taylor fastest race lap)

2023

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 1st in GTD PRO

2024 – GT World Challenge America

No. 63 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Alec Udell – 1st,1st in Pro

No. 08 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Bryan Sellers/Scott Smithson – 6th, 3rd in Pro-Am

2024 – IMSA

No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alec Udell – 9th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg – 8th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani – 6th in GTD

2025 – GT World Challenge America

No. 11 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Blake McDonald – 3rd, 2nd in Pro-Am

No. 50 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Ross Chouest/Aaron Povodelo – 8th, 4th in Pro-Am

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.