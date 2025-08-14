Forte Racing Adds Second Car to McLaren Trophy America Lineup at Road America

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing Remains Focused on Strong Results and Autoimmune Disease Awareness

Plymouth, WI (Thursday, August 14, 2025) – Forte Racing is doubling down at Road America this weekend, expanding their McLaren Trophy America program to include a second entry for the penultimate round of the season. In addition to the full-season No. 53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy entry, the team will field the No. 24 Cypress Land McLaren driven by Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy. The expanded lineup reflects Forte’s continued commitment to competitive excellence while advancing their season-long campaign to raise awareness and funds for autoimmune disease research through Race for RP.

Making his McLaren Trophy debut this weekend, Tanner Harvey, in the Cypress Land entry, arrives at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit confident after a productive test at the Road America track earlier this month. With a strong motorsports background and immediate chemistry with his co-driver, Harvey is eager to take on the challenge.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the McLaren Trophy Series with Forte Racing and Cypress Land,” said Tanner Harvey. “Patrick and I had a strong test last weekend, and I’m feeling confident heading into the race. It’s an exciting new chapter, and I’m ready to push hard and compete at the highest level.”

No stranger to Forte Racing, Patrick Liddy reunites with the team for the final two rounds of the season. A proven winner and long-time collaborator, Liddy brings experience and leadership to the new lineup.

“I’m honored to be teaming up with Tanner Harvey for the last two rounds of McLaren Trophy America this season,” added Patrick Liddy. “Forte and I have enjoyed a lot of success together over the years, and I’m confident Tanner will get up to pace quickly in his first foray into a pro racing series. Special thanks to Shane and everyone at Forte, Cypress Land, and McLaren for helping us get this program together!”

Meanwhile, the No. 53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren returns to action at Road America, continuing its dual mission of on-track performance and off-track impact. Fresh off earning the Best Team award at VIR, the entry has become a standout in the paddock not just for results, but for the purpose it carries. Backed by the Race for RP Foundation, the team races to raise awareness for relapsing polychondritis and related autoimmune diseases—leveraging every podium, lap, and hot lap to spotlight the cause.

Langberg, co-driver of the No. 53 McLaren, once again brings his signature mix of passion and purpose back to Road America, carrying forward the energy from VIR into another high-profile event.

“I can’t talk about Road America without first commending the team for all the amazing work they put in at VIR,” said driver Neil Langberg. “That’s why we received the Best Team award and made all of our podiums possible. We weren’t just ‘workin’ on the highway, layin’ down the blacktop’—all day long they just didn’t stop. We’re looking for more of the same at Road America. We can’t stop blasting through the bedrock; our autoimmune disease patients can’t wait, and neither can we. We’ll continue driving awareness and rock the world by accelerating even more research… remaining on the top steps everywhere we go.”

“Please,” Langberg added, “if you have not viewed it yet, or want to see it again, here’s a link to our award-winning documentary/director’s cut, ‘The Race of Our Lives’ . Hope to see you at the track again soon.”

Driver and coach Kevin Madsen is a strong advocate for McLaren’s Hot Lap program, which gives supporters the chance to experience the speed and sensation of a McLaren race car from the passenger seat—all while contributing to a vital cause. Madsen, who will have a hand in both programs this weekend, also manages the No. 24 car and is excited to see it under the Forte Racing tent for the final two rounds of the inaugural McLaren Trophy America season.

“Pumped for Road America for so many reasons!” said Madsen. “The fans are always great out in cheese country—although we’ll miss all of Neil and Nancy’s family that joined us last race. With the RP Foundation and McLaren, we’ll be doing hot laps again to raise critical money for research. Also, the second McLaren Trophy car I manage will be under the same Forte Racing tent and driven by good friends Patrick and Tanner. Let’s see what we can do together at Elkhart Lake!”

As the RP Motorsports by Forte Racing program continues its push on track, it remains focused on using the racing platform to spotlight the mission of the Race for RP Foundation. For veteran driver Jon Miller, the connection between competition and cause is what makes the effort so meaningful.

“Podiums, fast laps, pole positions—those get attention,” said Miller. “Outperforming our rivals is why we go racing, but we’re also making sure that positive attention shines a light on the incredible work the Race for RP Foundation is doing. We’re pushing for more awareness, deeper understanding, new treatments, and hope for patients suffering from relapsing polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases.”

For Team Principal Shane Seneviratne, Road America represents more than just another race weekend—it’s a reflection point for the progress Forte Racing has made throughout the season. With the addition of a second McLaren Trophy America entry and the continued success of the Race for RP collaboration, Seneviratne sees the team’s trajectory as proof that performance and purpose can thrive together.

“This weekend is a great example of how far our program has come in a short amount of time,” said Seneviratne. “Adding a second McLaren Trophy car with Tanner and Patrick, continuing to deliver competitive results with the No. 53, and expanding our work with Race for RP—it all speaks to the culture and mission we’ve built at Forte Racing.”

“Road America is a fan favorite and one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar. It’s a perfect place to showcase what we’re about: bringing great people together, building momentum, and using racing as a platform to make a difference.”

The McLaren Trophy America weekend at Road America runs August 15–17. Race 1 is Saturday, August 15 at 1:05 PM (ET), while Sunday’s Race 2 goes green at 11:15 AM (ET). Both races will be streamed live on the SRO YouTube Channel and the McLaren Trophy America website. Links for the SRO YouTube Channel are Race 1 SRO YouTube, Race 2 SRO YouTube. The link for to the McLaren Trophy America website for both races is McLaren Trophy America Race 1 and Race 2. For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and live action from the paddock, follow @ForteRacing on Instagram.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars for the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, October 15–17, where the Race for RP will once again be a featured part of the weekend.

In the meantime, to learn more about the mission behind the team, watch the award-winning documentary The Race of Our Lives, now streaming on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0tZYRazk8U.

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing remains committed to using motorsports as a platform for change, combining elite competition with a mission to advance research and awareness for autoimmune diseases. Fans can follow the team’s progress and support the cause by visiting www.raceforrp.org and www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series will launch in Spring 2025. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

2025 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 28-30

Rounds 3 & 4: Circuit of the Americas, TX | April 25-27

Rounds 5 & 6: Virginia International Raceway, VA | July 18-20

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 15-17

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 17-19

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.