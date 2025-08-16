Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Richmond Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

eero 250

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Event: Race 18 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-miles)

Length of Race: 250 laps over two hours, 13 minutes, 12 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 3rd, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 6th, Finished 9th / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will kick off at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30th.

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 2nd / Stage Two: 10th / Race Result: 3rd

“It was a strong night for us. I didn’t think we were that great in practice, so to turn around and have a strong performance like that and even at some glimpses in the race feel like I was the best on the racetrack,” said Riggs. “We had just a good overall day and, in my opinion, that’s what champions are made of. The strategy was so crazy there that it’s really fun as a driver getting put in situations if you’re on old tires or new tires and going forward and falling back. It’s kind of crazy. The 98 spun out and somehow lined up in front of us still, which amazes me, but hat’s off to everybody at Front Row Motorsports. This Love’s Travel Stops Ford F-150 was a good truck, but not a winning truck, so we’ve got to do a little bit of work. It was a good, solid night. We finished second in regular season points. That was really our goal coming into today was to do that and get as many playoff points as we could, so we accomplished that and I’m really happy about that.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 5th / Stage Two: 8th / Race Result: 9th

“I’m definitely proud of the effort of everybody on this No. 38 team,” said Smith. “It’s certainly not the day we wanted. Honestly, we’ve missed it since probably about Charlotte, just kind of slowly went downhill a little bit and haven’t been able to find our way back to where we were at the start of the year. We’re just trying to get our momentum back on our side going into the playoffs, going into Darlington and start off on the right foot.”

