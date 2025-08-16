NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: RICHMOND RACEWAY

Event: eero 250 ( 250 laps / 187.5 miles)

Round: 18 of 25 (Regular Season Finale)

Track: Richmond Raceway

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Date & Time: Friday, August 15 | 7:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

No. 41 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Gould | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 29th

Stage 1: 27th

Stage 2: 26th

Finish: 25th

Driver Points: 44th

Owner Points:

Key Takeaway: Matt Gould and the No. 41 team played the strategy game in Richmond, but it did not play out as well as the they hoped. Gould advanced his starting position through the opening two stages, but was trapped two laps down due to a quick pace out of the leaders. The team elected to take the free pass to give him a chance at getting back onto the lead lap late in the race, but was forced to pit under green and finished in 25th-place.

Matt Gould’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Obviously, this is a difficult track has a lot of tire falloff. I felt like we struggled tonight; we weren’t very good in the first stage and got behind the eight ball after we went a couple laps down. As the race went on, we made our truck better after we put some tires on and drove up to around 10th or so. Mike (Shiplett) tried to offset our strategy to get our laps back, but the last stint ran green. Then, we took the wave around and got another lap back, but I couldn’t do much on old tires. Regardless, it’s always fun to hop in the truck any time I get the opportunity to. I just can’t thank DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, J.F. Electric, and everyone at Niece Motorsports enough for giving me the privilege to drive this truck. Even when we were struggling across the board, I had a lot of fun tonight.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 20th

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 24th

Finish: 17th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team came away as the lead truck for the organization in Richmond. Mills started the race in 20th and had to fight for a shot to get back onto the lead lap following a quick opening stage. Through strategy, the team almost caught the break they were looking for and nearly got back onto the lead lap. Ultimately, Mills rebounded for a 17th-place result in the 250-lap race.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Honestly, once we got in stage two after the sun went down, our truck started coming to us. We just needed that at the very beginning to not lose the track position. Landon (Polinski) made some good calls in his debut, and ultimately, we got the truck where we wanted it to be. Just ran out of time there and couldn’t get the free pass to make a race out of it. But, I’m proud of the effort that we had and proud that we showed some speed at a certain point, just needed a little sooner next time. Huge thank you to J.F. Electric, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and everyone that supports us.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future. Connect with J.F. Electric’s services at www.jfelectric.com.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners. See how Utilitra is powering businesses at www.utilitra.com.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 24th

Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 21st

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 team battled through adversity in Richmond and salvaged a decent night. Pérez de Lara struggled to find pace early on, but showed speed in stage two. The team made a bold strategy call to wave around onto the lead lap, but was quickly spun around on a restart where a caution did not fly. Stuck on old tires, Pérez de Lara fell back off the lead lap, but carried forward to finish in 21st-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I think our result doesn’t reflect how hard we worked and how we got better throughout the night. We were very tight at the start of the race, and my crew worked on it and got it better. There was a point that things were looking way better, and I made a big mistake on a restart which really changed our night and put us on the wrong foot. I’m frustrated with that, but we’ll keep on working for Darlington and try to fire off better. Thank you to Telcel and everyone on this Niece Motorsports team for their support in me for our first race together this weekend.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 19th

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 20th

Driver Points: 25th

Owner Points: 11th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 45 team put up a valiant effort in Richmond, but unfortunately were unable to get the result needed to qualify for the Owner Playoffs. Currey qualified the highest for the team in 13th, but fell back early in the race. At the end of the first stage, the team fell off the lead lap and had to fight hard to get their position back the rest of the night. Through various strategy calls, the No. 45 nearly got back into the picture, but had to settle for a 20th-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, I just hate that we couldn’t get the No. 45 guys into the Playoffs this year. We were just off tonight, but those guys never quit trying everything they could to keep us in the fight. Once we lost our lap and weren’t able to get it back quickly, I knew it would be a tough task. Regardless, I know what this group is capable of and we will bounce back stronger in Darlington. I’m thankful to everyone at DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, and Precision Vehicle Logistics for their support of us. We’re going to try everything we can to end our season on a high note in these last seven races!”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: DQS Solutions & Staffing began as an employment agency (Detroit Quality Staffing) and has since grown into a comprehensive solutions provider. Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom workforce, security, transportation, janitorial, quality, and many other specialty services that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District. See what solutions DQS can provide for your business needs at www.dqstaff.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).