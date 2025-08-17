Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
Austin Dillons wins the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond. Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Austin Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Austin Dillon raced his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet into victory lane at Richmond Raceway when it mattered most. The win guarantees him a spot in the playoffs and the opportunity to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

It was his first victory of 2025 and his sixth career victory in the series.

“Man, it’s so sweet,” Dillon said. “My dad prayed with me before the race. He was at our hunting land doing some food plots. It’s just so special. Every one of these means so much to me. My grandfather, for all that he’s put up in believing in me, because there’s been a lot of ups and downs. It could have been easy for him to change the drivers in this No. 3 car. Today, it feels really darn good.”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman finished second and is currently in the final playoff transfer spot with a 60-point advantage over Chris Buescher. But that could change if there is a new winner next week as the series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the regular season.

“Yeah, certainly really stressful on a lot of fronts,” Bowman admitted as he looks ahead to next week’s race at Daytona. “I mean, I think with the way that race normally goes, it’s about a must-win at that point because I think you’re most likely going to have a new winner. We just need to go execute and try to win the race. That’s all we can really do.

“Just proud of all the guys to continue to work hard and try to overcome the situation we’re in. We’ll keep digging.”

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric completed the top five at Richmond. Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-10.

Chase Elliott was involved in a multi-car accident that ended his race early. It also effectively paved the way for William Byron, who finished 12th, to secure the Regular-Season Championship.

Next Saturday, the Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 regular season finale. It will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Results:

  1. Austin Dillon, No. 3
  2. Alex Bowman, No. 48
  3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12
  4. Joey Logano, No. 22
  5. Austin Cindric, No. 2
  6. Kyle Larson, No. 5
  7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99
  8. Josh Berry, No. 21
  9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6
  10. Denny Hamlin, No. 11
  11. Zane Smith, No. 38
  12. William Byron, No. 24
  13. Chase Briscoe, No. 19
  14. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88
  15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77
  16. Kyle Busch, No. 8
  17. Michael McDowell, No. 71
  18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54
  19. Ross Chastain, No. 1
  20. Ty Dillon, No. 10
  21. Christopher Bell, No. 20
  22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47
  24. Cole Custer, No. 41
  25. Todd Gilliland, No. 34
  26. Erik Jones, No. 43
  27. Noah Gragson, No. 4
  28. Bubba Wallace, No. 23
  29. Corey Heim, No. 67
  30. Chris Buescher, No. 17
  31. Riley Herbst, No. 35
  32. Cody Ware, No. 51
  33. Jesse Love, No. 33
  34. Tyler Reddick, No. 45
  35. Ryan Preece, No. 60
  36. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42
  37. Justin Haley, No. 7
  38. Chase Elliott, No. 9
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025, Truck Series playoff field is set

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International
03:02
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen wins the Go Bowling at The Glen
01:49

Latest articles

BECKMAN, LANGDON & ANDERSON WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE IN BRAINERD

Official Release -
Funny Car veteran Jack Beckman won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge over Matt Hagan on Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway, also securing the No. 1 qualifier at the 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Read more

KALITTA EARNS NO. 1 QUALIFIER, LANGDON WINS #2FAST2TASTY IN BRAINERD

Official Release -
Posting a 3.655 elapsed time in Saturday qualifying, Doug Kalitta earned the No. 1 qualifier for tomorrow’s NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
Layne Riggs (Started 3rd, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)
Read more

BROWN, PROCK & ANDERSON CLAIM FRIDAY’S AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT “BATTLE FOR THE REBEL AXE”...

Official Release -
Reigning Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown made the quickest run on Friday at Brainerd International Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category