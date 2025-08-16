Featured StoriesRace CentralRC Truck SeriesTruck SeriesTruck Series News
Corey Heim wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025, Truck Series playoff field is set

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Corey Heim scored his seventh win of the year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season finale Friday night at Richmond Raceway. Heim started on the pole and led 76 laps in his No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota.

Notably, Heim is the youngest driver to get to 18 career wins in the series.

“Felt like we were the best truck at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro, but they got away from us and we kind of got this one back,” Heim said. “I didn’t feel like we were the best truck tonight. I feel like the 98 (Majeski) was really stout, but obviously had a run-in and got some damage.

“Being there when it counted was the first goal, and we were, and just able to execute from there.”

However, it wasn’t an easy task. Ty Majeski was dominant throughout the race, leading 143 laps and winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2. But on Lap 200, as Majeski was leading the race, he was caught up in an incident with teammate Matt Crafton, who spun in Turn 4.

Majeski would recover to finish second.

The 10-driver playoff field for the Truck Series is now set. The drivers who advance to the Playoffs include race winners Heim, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, and Rajah Caruth.  

Drivers advancing to the Playoffs via points include Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, and Jake Garcia.

The race featured five caution flags for 48 laps, and 13 lead changes among four drivers.

The Truck Series Playoffs kick off Saturday, August 30, at Darlington Raceway, marking the track’s first time hosting a postseason race for the series.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 18
Race Results for the eero 250 – Friday, August 15, 2025
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1111Corey HeimSafelite Toyota25033056Running
2298Ty MajeskiSoda Sense/Curb Records Ford25011055Running
3334Layne RiggsLove’s RV STOP Ford250210044Running
457Sammy Smith(i)Pilot Chevrolet2504000Running
52677Corey LaJoieGainbridge Chevrolet25000032Running
63517Giovanni Ruggiero #First Auto Group Toyota25000031Running
7813Jake GarciaQuanta Services Ford25092041Running
81799Ben RhodesTSPORT Trucks Ford25007033Running
9638Chandler SmithThe Pete Store Ford25058037Running
101152Kaden HoneycuttHalmar International Toyota25066037Running
111618Tyler AnkrumLiUNA! Chevrolet25009028Running
12916Christian Eckes(i)AAA Premium Battery Chevrolet2507400Running
1349Grant EnfingerGrant County Mulch WVU Chevrolet25085033Running
141815Tanner GrayPlace of Hope Toyota24900023Running
152597Carson Kvapil(i)Grant County Mulch Chevrolet24900022Running
16191Brent CrewsJBL Toyota24900021Running
172042Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Chevrolet24900020Running
181481Connor Mosack #Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet24900019Running
192171Rajah CaruthHendrickCars.com Chevrolet24900018Running
201345Bayley CurreyDQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet24800017Running
212244Andres Perez De Lara #Telcel Chevrolet24800016Running
221566Luke FenhausSoda Sense Ford24800015Running
232484Patrick Staropoli(i)Syfovre Toyota2470000Running
24305Toni Breidinger #818 Tequila Toyota24700013Running
252941Matthew GouldNiece/DQS/J.F. Electric Chevrolet24700012Running
26788Matt CraftonIdeal Door/Menards Ford247100012Running
27272Nick Leitz(i)Precision Measurments Chevrolet2460000Running
282376Spencer BoydTibbetts Lumber Chevrolet2450009Running
293367Ryan RouletteVFW Veterans of Foreign Wars Chevrolet2400008Running
303274Caleb CostnerAuto Owners Insurance Chevrolet2390007Running
311226Dawson Sutton #Rackley Roofing Chevrolet2230006Running
322833Frankie Muniz #Reaume Brothers Racing Ford2080005Rear Gear
331019Daniel HemricNAPA Auto Care Chevrolet1860005Running
343122Stephen MallozziFord50003Mechanical
35342Clayton GreenFord20002Mechanical
