Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025, Truck Series playoff field is set

Corey Heim scored his seventh win of the year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season finale Friday night at Richmond Raceway. Heim started on the pole and led 76 laps in his No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota.

Notably, Heim is the youngest driver to get to 18 career wins in the series.

“Felt like we were the best truck at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro, but they got away from us and we kind of got this one back,” Heim said. “I didn’t feel like we were the best truck tonight. I feel like the 98 (Majeski) was really stout, but obviously had a run-in and got some damage.

“Being there when it counted was the first goal, and we were, and just able to execute from there.”

However, it wasn’t an easy task. Ty Majeski was dominant throughout the race, leading 143 laps and winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2. But on Lap 200, as Majeski was leading the race, he was caught up in an incident with teammate Matt Crafton, who spun in Turn 4.

Majeski would recover to finish second.

The 10-driver playoff field for the Truck Series is now set. The drivers who advance to the Playoffs include race winners Heim, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, and Rajah Caruth.

Drivers advancing to the Playoffs via points include Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, and Jake Garcia.

The race featured five caution flags for 48 laps, and 13 lead changes among four drivers.

The Truck Series Playoffs kick off Saturday, August 30, at Darlington Raceway, marking the track’s first time hosting a postseason race for the series.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 18

Race Results for the eero 250 – Friday, August 15, 2025

Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile Paved