Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim scores his seventh win of the season

By SM Staff
4 Minute Read
Photo by John Knittel

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) were at Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400 and the eero 250. Next weekend’s event at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) is all that remains of the 2025 NCS regular season.

Ryan Preece was the fastest during qualifying on Friday evening with a lap of 121.381 mph for his second career NCS pole.

“That was great adjustments by Derek (Finley) and everybody with this Kleenex, Kroger Ford Mustang,” Preece said. “I can’t think RFK enough for the opportunity, and boy, what a race car. It might not have shown up in practice early on for that fast lap, but it did in qualifying.”

The top-10 qualifiers for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
160Ryan PreeceKroger/Kleenex Ford22.244121.381
245Tyler ReddickChumba Casino Toyota22.331120.908
316AJ AllmendingerBlack’s Tire Chevrolet22.341120.854
411Denny HamlinProgressive Toyota22.347120.822
59Chase ElliottUniFirst Chevrolet22.361120.746
66Brad KeselowskiBuildSubmarines.com Ford22.362120.741
723Bubba WallaceLeidos Toyota22.379120.649
820Christopher BellDEWALT Toyota22.384120.622
948Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet22.397120.552
1071Michael McDowellWorkforce Chevrolet22.406120.503

Dillon advances to the playoffs

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Austin Dillon captured his first win of the 2025 season and his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series trophy on Saturday night in the Cook Out 400. Dillon led 107 laps, including the final 49 laps en route to his win and an automatic berth in the 16-driver Playoff field.

“I really wanted that one. Last year hurt really bad, just going through the whole process of it. But this one feels so sweet. Man, I love Richmond.”

Alex Bowman finished second and is currently in the final playoff transfer spot with a 60-point advantage over Chris Buescher.

“Yeah, certainly really stressful on a lot of fronts,” Bowman said. “I mean, I think with the way that race normally goes, it’s about a must-win at that point because I think you’re most likely going to have a new winner. We just need to go execute and try to win the race. That’s all we can really do. Just proud of all the guys to continue to work hard and try to overcome the situation we’re in. We’ll keep digging.”

Ryan Blaney finished third, Joey Logano fourth, and Austin Cindric finished fifth. Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

Chase Elliott was involved in a multi-car accident that ended his race early, and teammate William Byron formally clinched the Regular Season Championship with his 12th-place finish.

“It’s really the best 12th-place finish I’ve ever had,” Byron said. “We came in here and really just did a solid job. We qualified solid. We always want more, but this is definitely our toughest race track. We just kind of came in here, had a solid plan, and executed it.”

The race featured five caution flags for 44 laps, and 24 lead changes among 11 drivers.

After Richmond, William Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings by 68 points over Chase Elliott, 73 points over Denny Hamlin, 80 points over Kyle Larson, and 83 points over Ryan Blaney.

Top-10 race results for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Richmond Raceway

PosstNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1113Austin DillonBass Pro/Winchester Chevrolet40044054Running
2948Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet40005041Running
32012Ryan BlaneyBodyArmor Sports Drink Ford40073046Running
43822Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil Ford40000033Running
5132Austin CindricMenards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford40058041Running
6305Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Chevrolet400010032Running
72199Daniel SuarezQuaker State Chevrolet400102040Running
81721Josh BerryEero Ford40090031Running
966Brad KeselowskiBuildSubmarines.com Ford40080031Running
10411Denny HamlinProgressive Toyota40030035Running

Heim scores his seventh win of the season

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Corey Heim started on the pole in his No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota and led 76 laps en route to his seventh win of the season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season finale on Friday.

“Felt like we were the best truck at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro, but they got away from us and we kind of got this one back,” Heim said. “I didn’t feel like we were the best truck tonight. I feel like the 98 (Majeski) was really stout, but obviously had a run-in and got some damage. Being there when it counted was the first goal, and we were, and just able to execute from there.”

Ty Majeski led 143 laps and won both stage one and stage two. But on lap 200, while leading the race, he got into teammate Matt Crafton in Turn 4. However, Majeski was able to recover and finish second.

The race featured five caution flags for 48 laps, and 13 lead changes among four drivers.

Top-10 race results for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on eero 250 on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Richmond Raceway

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1111Corey HeimSafelite Toyota25033056Running
2298Ty MajeskiSoda Sense/Curb Records Ford25011055Running
3334Layne RiggsLove’s RV STOP Ford250210044Running
457Sammy Smith(i)Pilot Chevrolet2504000Running
52677Corey LaJoieGainbridge Chevrolet25000032Running
63517Giovanni Ruggiero #First Auto Group Toyota25000031Running
7813Jake GarciaQuanta Services Ford25092041Running
81799Ben RhodesTSPORT Trucks Ford25007033Running
9638Chandler SmithThe Pete Store Ford25058037Running
101152Kaden HoneycuttHalmar International Toyota25066037Running

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs field is set, with 10 drivers slated to race for the championship crown, beginning at Darlington Raceway on August 30th.

  1. Corey Heim, 2,065 points
  2. Layne Riggs, 2,026 points
  3. Chandler Smith, 2,019 points
  4. Daniel Hemric, 2,011 points
  5. Tyler Ankrum, 2,010 points
  6. Ty Majeski, 2,010 points
  7. Grant Enfinger, 2,007 points
  8. Rajah Caruth, 2,005 points
  9. Kaden Honeycutt, 2,003 points
  10. Jake Garcia, 2,002 points

The playoffs will consist of three rounds:

  • The Round of 10 will be at Darlington, Bristol Motor Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
  • The Round of 8 will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Talladega Superspeedway, and Martinsville Speedway.
  • Championship 4 will be at Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
The White Zone: Richmond is the ‘action track’ once more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International
03:02

Latest articles

PROCK, KALITTA & ANDERSON ROLL TO WINNER’S CIRCLE AT LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS IN...

Official Release -
Funny Car points leader Austin Prock rolled to his second straight win of the season on Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway
Read more

KALITTA WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE WALLY TROPHY WITH BRAINERD TRIUMPH

Official Release -
Doug Kalitta continued his recent surge by winning the NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, his second consecutive victory on the season
Read more

The White Zone: Richmond is the ‘action track’ once more

Tucker White -
Saturday's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway injected new life into the "action track."
Read more

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Richmond

Jeffrey Boswell -
Denny Hamlin is back on top in this week's Power Rankings following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category