RCR NCS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet Team Earn Back-to-Back Wins at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 1st
Start: 11th
Points: 25th

“Man, that feels good. Got to thank the good Lord above. I really wanted that one. Last year hurt really bad, just going through the whole process of it, but this one feels so sweet. I love Richmond. Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet was really good. That was awesome. I’m probably the slowest to get going on some of these tracks when it really comes to high grip. But when it comes to these places and taking care of your stuff, I’ll go against the best of them. Welcome, North Carolina — when you cross those railroad tracks, it’s all for one and one for all. Really pumped to be driving for my grandfather and my family.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Leave Richmond Raceway with 16th-Place Effort

Finish: 16th
Start: 28th
Points: 16th

“Practice showed us that we had a strong No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet here in Richmond, and we began the race optimistic we could drive to the front of the field despite qualifying at the back. We battled being loose early in the race, but with each tire change, the balance improved and we drove ourselves into the top-10. We got caught up in a wreck at roughly the halfway point, and battled a few other issues, including having no rear lateral, but still managed to bring home a top-20 finish.” -Kyle Busch

Jesse Love and the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet Team Log Laps and Battle Through Adversity at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 33rd
Start: 35th
Points: N/A

“Our C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet was decent tonight. We fought rubber buildup issues throughout the weekend, and during the second stage, a fire started in the left front. Unfortunately, that fire burned for a little bit and melted a couple spark plug wires off. We lost three laps in the process of fixing it. We made a couple strategy calls after that, hoping for a caution to fall at the right time, but that didn’t happen. Proud of the effort but frustrated by the result.” -Jesse Love

