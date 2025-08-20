ARCA Menards Series at Madison International Speedway: Badger 200 Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

THE RACE: Badger 200

THE PLACE: Madison International Speedway, Oregon, Wis.

THE DATE: Friday, August 22, 2025

THE TIME: 9:00 pm ET / 8 pm ET

TV: FS1, Live

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) will look for his sixth win of the season in Friday’s Badger 200 at Madison International Speedway. Queen scored his first career series short track win at Iowa Speedway three races ago. He finished fourth in last Sunday’s race on dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) matched his best career ARCA Menards Series finish with a second-place run at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Scott has finished in the top ten in 13 of the 14 races run so far in 2025, and was eleventh in the other. His 5.7 average finish leads the drivers who have started every ARCA Menards Series race so far in 2025.

Lawless Alan (No. 20 AUTOParkIt Toyota) hopes to rebound from a 20th-place result at Springfield. Alan has been stout on short tracks this season, with a runner-up performance at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and three third-place finishes at Berlin Raceway, Elko Speedway, and Iowa Speedway.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) will make his seventh career ARCA Menards Series short track start on Friday. Kitzmiller, more know for his prowess on big tracks, has been solid on tracks less than a mile in length this season, with top-ten finishes at Berlin, Elko, IRP, and Iowa.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) has been strong on short tracks throughout the ARCA Menards Series platform, particularly in her first visit to them. She finished second in her first start at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East and at Irwindale Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West, both in 2024. In five starts on paved short tracks in the ARCA Menards Series, Robusto has four top-five finishes including a third-place finish at Elko last season.

Elko winner Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) will make his fourth start of the season. Reaves finished sixth at Springfield, his first finish outside the top five across the ARCA Menards Series platform. He has three wins in three ARCA Menards Series East starts and finished second in his ARCA Menards Series debut at Berlin.

Pinnacle Racing Group team owner Mark Webb leads Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs by just three points in the ARCA Menards Series Owners Championship Standings.

Kaylee Bryson (No. 17 LSI / MMI Chevrolet), the first female driver to win a USAC Silver Crown Series race, will make her ARCA Menards Series debut in a car owned by 2023 ARCA Menards Series West owners champion Bruce Cook.

Watkins Glen winner Tristan McKee (No. 82 Gainbridge Chevrolet) will make his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Madison. McKee became the second-youngest winner in series history and the 38th driver to win in his series debut with his Watkins Glen victory.

Mason Mitchell (No. 25 Detour Sunglasses Toyota), the 2014 ARCA Menards Series champion, will make his third start at Madison on Friday. He finished seventh in 2013 and 14th in 2014 after leading 54 laps from the pole due to battery issues. Mitchell has made four series starts so far this season, with three top-ten finishes and a best finish of third at Kansas Speedway in May.

The Badger 200 will be the 12th ARCA Menards Series race at Madison International Speedway and the first since 2019. Previous winners include Ramo Stott (1970), Tom Bowsher (1971), Bruce Gould (1973), Alex Bowman (2011), Chris Buescher (2012), Kyle Benjamin (2013), Justin Boston (2014), Josh Williams (2015), Austin Theriault (2017), and Chandler Smith (2018, 2019).

Chandler Smith set the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Madison International Speedway in 2019 at 17.982 seconds / 100.095 miles per hour.

Kyle Benjamin holds the ARCA Menards Series track race record, set in 2013, at 79.210 miles per hour.

The Badger 200 will be televised live on FS1 starting at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on Friday, August 22. Live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

