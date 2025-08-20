First ever NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series street race added to 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend

NASCAR announced a Saturday, Feb. 28th race date for the series earlier today﻿

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2025) – As part of its 2026 national series schedule released earlier today, NASCAR announced the addition of a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race date on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. History will be made with this series racing on a street course for the very first time.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg with its season-opening race for the 16th time on Sunday, March 1, 2026. This season’s INDYCAR champion Alex Palou began his championship surge with a win in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg back on March 2.

“What a great new racing addition to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to include the NASCAR trucks into Saturday’s show next year,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Saturday will be packed for our fans with entertainment. We have INDYCAR qualifying and now an historic first with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. And, as usual, it all culminates on Sunday with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening event on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.”

Tickets for the 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on sale this fall. Ongoing event updates will be posted at gpstpete.com.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

The 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg airs live on a national broadcast on FOX on March 1. NASCAR will also conduct its very first street race for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in its history on the streets of St. Petersburg in 2026. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland.

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.