New England’s Only NASCAR Weekend Moves to August in 2026

The NASCAR Cup Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Aug. 22-23, 2026.

LOUDON, N.H. – NASCAR announced the 2026 national series schedule today that includes an Aug. 22-23 stop at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS). New England’s only NASCAR weekend will feature the Team EJP 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) regular season finale followed by the second-to-last regular season race for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS).

“Next year’s NASCAR weekend will literally be a pressure cooker for those drivers,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “The drivers will undoubtedly be putting it all on the line, and the Truck drivers specifically will be fighting for their final chance to make it to the NASCAR Playoffs. New England race fans are in for a wild weekend of racing at ‘The Magic Mile’ next August. What a perfect way to close out a summer of fun with family and friends.”

TV/radio broadcast start times, network affiliations, additional racing action and entertainment will be announced at a later date.

Race fans who attend the Sept. 19-21, 2025 NASCAR Playoffs weekend at NHMS will be the first ones able to lock in their favorite seats and campsites for NHMS’s Aug. 22-23, 2026 NASCAR weekend by renewing while they’re on site next month.

