NASCAR Track News
Scenes from the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 21-23, 2024 in Loudon, NH. Photo by Adam Glanzman

New England’s Only NASCAR Weekend Moves to August in 2026

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Aug. 22-23, 2026.

LOUDON, N.H. – NASCAR announced the 2026 national series schedule today that includes an Aug. 22-23 stop at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS). New England’s only NASCAR weekend will feature the Team EJP 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) regular season finale followed by the second-to-last regular season race for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS).

“Next year’s NASCAR weekend will literally be a pressure cooker for those drivers,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “The drivers will undoubtedly be putting it all on the line, and the Truck drivers specifically will be fighting for their final chance to make it to the NASCAR Playoffs. New England race fans are in for a wild weekend of racing at ‘The Magic Mile’ next August. What a perfect way to close out a summer of fun with family and friends.”

TV/radio broadcast start times, network affiliations, additional racing action and entertainment will be announced at a later date.

Tickets:

Race fans who attend the Sept. 19-21, 2025 NASCAR Playoffs weekend at NHMS will be the first ones able to lock in their favorite seats and campsites for NHMS’s Aug. 22-23, 2026 NASCAR weekend by renewing while they’re on site next month.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), X (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
First ever NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series street race added to 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend
Next article
NASCAR RETURNS TO POCONO RACEWAY JUNE 12-14

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15

Latest articles

ARCA Menards Series at Madison International Speedway: Badger 200 Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

Official Release -
ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) will look for his sixth win of the season in Friday’s Badger 200 at Madison International Speedway.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team face a must-win situation this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Daytona International Speedway
Read more

Wood Brothers Return to Daytona as Defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 Winners

Official Release -
One year removed from the Wood Brothers’ 100th Cup Series victory that was scored in the summer classic, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse roll into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 looking to write the next chapter.
Read more

Julie Nataas to Drive Worsham’s Nitro Funny Car at U.S. Nationals, Marking 20th Anniversary...

Official Release -
Julie Nataas, the 2023 NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion and one of the sport’s most versatile young drivers, will strap in with Worsham calling the shots from the starting line.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category