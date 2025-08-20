NASCAR VISITS ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY FOR TWO THRILLING RACE WEEKENDS IN 2026

The green flag drops on EchoPark Speedway’s 2026 racing season with Atlanta’s Spring Race weekend Feb. 20-22, 2026.

Atlanta’s Night Race returns for primetime racing thrills on Sunday night, July 12, 2026.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Aug. 20, 2025) – EchoPark Speedway and NASCAR have announced the 2026 schedule of races in Atlanta. The action-packed track that is renowned for its exhilarating racing will once again host two NASCAR weekends next year.

Atlanta’s 2026 racing season takes the green flag Feb. 20-22, 2026, for Atlanta’s Spring Race weekend. Hot on the heels of the season-opening Daytona 500, EchoPark Speedway will host the second points-paying race of the NASCAR schedule. This race has become a must-attend event for die-hard fans and thrill-seekers alike, with the last two iterations each setting new records for lead changes in a NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. Autotrader will make its debut as an entitlement partner at EchoPark Speedway as the sponsor of the spring weekend’s headline event: the Autotrader 400.

NASCAR’s encore performance in Atlanta will come under the lights July 11-12, 2026, with the return of Atlanta’s Night Race. EchoPark’s summer race weekend shifts its main event from Saturday night to Sunday night, delivering a thrilling NASCAR spectacle to a primetime audience. Atlanta’s 2026 summer weekend will feature the 16th running of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart and the sixth to be held at EchoPark Speedway.

The electric atmosphere of Atlanta’s Night Race will also be amplified by the return of NASCAR’s In-Season Tournament. After hosting the opening round of the debut event in 2025, EchoPark Speedway will host the third of five rounds in the 2026 In-Season Tournament. Eight drivers will compete in four head-to-head matchups on Atlanta’s challenging high-banks, dueling at over 190 mph for a chance to win $1 million. TNT Sports will once again broadcast the five race In-Season Tournament, including the event at the network’s home speedway on Sunday night, July 12.

“We’re thrilled to once again have two weekends of exciting racing and entertainment next year at EchoPark Speedway,” said EchoPark Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “There’s never been a better time to be a NASCAR fan in Atlanta. With 96 lead changes between our two NASCAR Cup Series races last year and constant white-knuckle, side-by-side racing at 190 mph to go with it, there was no better place to be for a race in 2025 and we expect that to continue in 2026.”

Alongside EchoPark Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series events, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also hit the high banks in Atlanta in 2026. Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader returns for its 12th year, featuring the Fr8 Racing 208 and Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 competing on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will return for Atlanta’s Night Race weekend, racing under the lights in the Focused Health 250 on Saturday night, July 11, 2026. Season tickets and single-race NASCAR Cup Series tickets are available now at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com or by calling 770-946-4211.

Green flag times, weekend entertainment, and complete broadcast information for EchoPark Speedway’s 2026 NASCAR weekends will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Atlanta’s 2026 NASCAR events, visit www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.