NASCAR Easter Weekend Classic Returns to Rockingham Speedway in 2026

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2025) – Following a sellout weekend for NASCAR’s celebrated return to Rockingham Speedway, the newly unveiled NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to the venerable Richmond County oval April 3-4, 2026.

“We’re thrilled NASCAR took notice of all the incredible support we received both during and following the North Carolina Education 250 presented by Black’s Tire and the Black’s Tire 200 and chose to include Rockingham Speedway on the 2026 schedule,” said Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent, the official NASCAR event promoter at Rockingham Speedway. “We knew people in Richmond County and the surrounding areas were passionate, but the enthusiasm and turnout exceeded everyone’s expectations. We’re eager to welcome the fans back and build on a new Easter Weekend tradition.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, which will transition its entitlement-naming rights to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, was a fixture at the historic venue from 1982-2004. Former winners include a cast of the sport’s most recognizable names including David Pearson, Sam Ard, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Harry Gant, Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Jamie McMurray.

Martin was an indomitable force at Rockingham in Xfinity Series competition throughout his career having collected 11 wins in 25 starts, including four straight during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. McMurray matched Martin’s four-peat by recording four wins in a row from 2002-2004.

Iowa native Sammy Smith earned the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire victory for JR Motorsports following the division’s return to the iconic oval to become the 24th different winner in series history at the storied facility.

The Black’s Tire 200 marked the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series third visit to Rockingham Speedway with 24-year-old Tyler Ankrum taking the checkered flag.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Ticket holders and campers from the 2025 event will have access to exclusive pre-sale opportunities before tickets are released for sale to the general public. Race fans can log on to RacetheRock.com for continuing details and updates.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969 and currently measures 0.94-miles in length. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C., Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with additional investments, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Rockingham Speedway in 2025.