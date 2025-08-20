NASCAR Track News
Pocono Raceway has sold out the NASCAR Cup Series race the last three consecutive seasons with its largest crowds since 2010, including this past June (pictured). Photo credit: Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR RETURNS TO POCONO RACEWAY JUNE 12-14

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • NASCAR Cup Series headlines tripleheader weekend that also includes the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series.
  • Cup Series race set for Sunday, June 14 – one week earlier than this season.
  • Single-day race tickets and weekend packages on sale now at www.poconoraceway.com

LONG POND, Pa. (Aug. 20, 2025) – The NASCAR Cup Series stars will head to the Pocono Mountains next summer as Pocono Raceway plays host to the series for a 53rd consecutive year on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The action-packed June 12-14 tripleheader showcasing the Cup Series also will include the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series on the legendary 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The weekend will feature a race each day, beginning with the stars of ARCA on Friday, June 12.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete Saturday, June 13, leading into Sunday’s highly anticipated Cup Series race – an event that has sold out three years in a row and continues to be one of the most in-demand stops on the NASCAR calendar.

The 2026 edition will be slightly different than this season as the race weekend falls a week earlier next year, along with the ARCA Menards Series competing. The series first raced on the 3/4-mile oval at Pocono in 1969 and then the 2.5-mile triangle 70 times since 1983. Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have launched their careers with an ARCA victory at Pocono, including Justin Allgaier (2008), Joey Logano (2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Chase Briscoe (2016), Ty Majeski (2019), Ty Gibbs (2020), Corey Heim (2021) and Jesse Love (2023).

A scheduling conflict led to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series being unavailable for the 2026 weekend, but Pocono Raceway expects to welcome the series back in 2027.

Single-day tickets and weekend packages are on sale at www.poconoraceway.com, with Cup Series tickets beginning as low as $65. Families can take advantage of the “Kids Free” program, where children 12 and under are admitted free all three days with a ticketed adult. Click here for more information on the “Kids Free” program.

Race start times and television broadcast partners will be announced at a later date.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
New England’s Only NASCAR Weekend Moves to August in 2026
Next article
Nashville Superspeedway Announces 2026 NASCAR Race Weekend Dates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15

Latest articles

ARCA Menards Series at Madison International Speedway: Badger 200 Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

Official Release -
ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) will look for his sixth win of the season in Friday’s Badger 200 at Madison International Speedway.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team face a must-win situation this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Daytona International Speedway
Read more

Wood Brothers Return to Daytona as Defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 Winners

Official Release -
One year removed from the Wood Brothers’ 100th Cup Series victory that was scored in the summer classic, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse roll into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 looking to write the next chapter.
Read more

Julie Nataas to Drive Worsham’s Nitro Funny Car at U.S. Nationals, Marking 20th Anniversary...

Official Release -
Julie Nataas, the 2023 NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion and one of the sport’s most versatile young drivers, will strap in with Worsham calling the shots from the starting line.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category