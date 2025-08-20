NASCAR RETURNS TO POCONO RACEWAY JUNE 12-14

NASCAR Cup Series headlines tripleheader weekend that also includes the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Cup Series race set for Sunday, June 14 – one week earlier than this season.

Single-day race tickets and weekend packages on sale now at www.poconoraceway.com

LONG POND, Pa. (Aug. 20, 2025) – The NASCAR Cup Series stars will head to the Pocono Mountains next summer as Pocono Raceway plays host to the series for a 53rd consecutive year on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The action-packed June 12-14 tripleheader showcasing the Cup Series also will include the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series on the legendary 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The weekend will feature a race each day, beginning with the stars of ARCA on Friday, June 12.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete Saturday, June 13, leading into Sunday’s highly anticipated Cup Series race – an event that has sold out three years in a row and continues to be one of the most in-demand stops on the NASCAR calendar.

The 2026 edition will be slightly different than this season as the race weekend falls a week earlier next year, along with the ARCA Menards Series competing. The series first raced on the 3/4-mile oval at Pocono in 1969 and then the 2.5-mile triangle 70 times since 1983. Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have launched their careers with an ARCA victory at Pocono, including Justin Allgaier (2008), Joey Logano (2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Chase Briscoe (2016), Ty Majeski (2019), Ty Gibbs (2020), Corey Heim (2021) and Jesse Love (2023).

A scheduling conflict led to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series being unavailable for the 2026 weekend, but Pocono Raceway expects to welcome the series back in 2027.

Single-day tickets and weekend packages are on sale at www.poconoraceway.com, with Cup Series tickets beginning as low as $65. Families can take advantage of the “Kids Free” program, where children 12 and under are admitted free all three days with a ticketed adult. Click here for more information on the “Kids Free” program.

Race start times and television broadcast partners will be announced at a later date.

