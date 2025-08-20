NASCAR Track News

Nashville Superspeedway Announces 2026 NASCAR Race Weekend Dates

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Three days of NASCAR action return to Middle Tennessee, headlined by the Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on May 31

LEBANON, Tenn. – Nashville Superspeedway will once again serve as the launchpad for summer in Middle Tennessee when NASCAR returns in 2026 for a triple-header weekend next May 29-31.

The weekend will open May 29 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on May 30 and capped by the May 31 headliner — the Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“Year after year, we’re so honored to welcome NASCAR back to Middle Tennessee,” said Matt Greci, general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “Our fans and community have embraced this weekend as a can’t-miss celebration to kick off the summer. The team here at Nashville Superspeedway takes pride in blending the best in racing with the energy and hospitality that Nashville is known for. This race weekend always delivers exciting finishes and unforgettable memories, and we know that 2026 will be no exception.”

Over the years, Nashville Superspeedway has seen some of NASCAR’s biggest stars take the checkered flag, including Cup Series champions Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano — whose record five-overtime victory in 2024 stands as one of the most dramatic in recent memory — along with Nashville-based Trackhouse’s Ross Chastain.

Start times, on-track competition schedules, additional entertainment and broadcast information for all three races will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the 2026 NASCAR race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, which have sold out for the Cup Series race each of the past three years, are available now. Fans can secure their seats by visiting nashvillesuperspeedway.com or calling 866.RACE.TIX.

About Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway stands as Middle Tennessee’s premier racing destination, nestled in one of America’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions. Our 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete track, featuring 14 degrees of banking, holds the distinction of being NASCAR’s largest all-concrete venue. Nashville Superspeedway’s rich racing heritage includes five NASCAR Cup Series races, 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, 18 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitions and nine INDYCAR SERIES battles — including the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES championship finale. As a Speedway Motorsports property, Nashville Superspeedway serves as a year-round entertainment venue welcoming families and race fans from across the nation.

Official Release
Official Release
