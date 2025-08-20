Raise a Glass: NASCAR Returns to Wine Country June 27-28, 2026

SONOMA, Calif. (August 20, 2025) – The high-speed action of NASCAR racing returns to wine country June 27-28, 2026, as Sonoma Raceway hosts Northern California’s only appearance by America’s most popular form of motorsports.

Set amongst the rolling hills of Sonoma Valley, the weekend will feature two premier events: a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, June 27, and the 36th running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 28.

“There’s nothing like NASCAR in wine country, and we’re fired up to welcome fans back to Sonoma in 2026,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway. “It’s the kind of weekend that captures everything fans love about NASCAR – heart-pounding action, stunning views and unforgettable memories.”

Coming just one week after the first-ever San Diego Street Race at Naval Base Coronado, the Sonoma weekend marks Race 18 of the season for both the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It will also be the second road course stop of the year for each series—an early-season turning point as the playoff picture begins to take shape.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will also mark the beginning of TNT Sports’ highly-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series broadcast run, bringing fans a new wave of coverage starting in Sonoma.

Additionally, Sonoma’s race weekend will launch the second-annual NASCAR “In-Season Challenge,” bringing a new level of competitive intensity as drivers battle for five races in a bracket-style tournament for a $1 million bonus.

Drivers will once again take on the 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course, including the popular chute configuration, delivering high-speed corners, tight passing zones, and plenty of elevation changes—perfect ingredients for thrilling, strategy-filled racing in one of NASCAR’s most scenic settings.

Beyond the track, fans can look forward to a complete weekend experience, including practice and qualifying sessions, interactive displays, family-friendly entertainment, and one of the most picturesque viewing environments in the sport. With Sonoma’s sunny summer weather, hillside vantage points, and a vibrant fan atmosphere, the 2026 NASCAR weekend promises to be a true celebration of speed, strategy and West Coast racing culture.

On-track competition schedules and additional TV broadcast information will be provided at a later date.

Affordable tickets, camping, premium, upgrade, and parking options for the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend are on sale now. Tickets for children ages 12 and under start at just $10. More information can be found by visiting SonomaRaceway.com or calling (800) 870-RACE [7223].

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.