Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Daytona International Speedway; August 22, 2025

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race: WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola; 100 Laps –30/30/40; 250 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Friday; August 22, 2025 7:30 p.m ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: MRN Radio – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Eyes Daytona

Breakthrough Amid Playoff Push

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (August 21, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads into one of the most anticipated races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway, this Friday, August 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

Known as a wild card on the schedule, Daytona’s high-banked 2.5-mile superspeedway has long been a stage where underdogs rise, photo finishes decide winners, and split-second drafting alliances make or break playoff hopes. Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will unload three very fast Chevrolet’s looking to capture the win and conquer Daytona victory.

Jeb Burton will pilot the No. 27 Golden Corral / State Water Heaters Chevrolet, with playoff urgency on the mind. Sitting 13th in the standings, 30 points below the cutline, Burton faces a must-perform scenario with only three races remaining before the postseason. His Daytona résumé in 12 starts includes three top-5, and eight top-20 finishes, proving his ability to navigate the draft. Backed by Golden Corral, a brand synonymous with family tradition and hearty rewards, and State Water Heaters, built on reliability and endurance, Burton enters with sponsors that align perfectly with his fight-under-pressure mindset.

Expect Burton to lean heavily on manufacturer alliances, staying patient mid-pack in Stage 1 before making decisive moves in the final laps to maximize both stage points and a potential win to secure his playoff berth.

Blaine Perkins, at the wheel of the No. 31 easycare Chevrolet, brings determination matched with a sponsor focused on peace of mind and long-term protection for auto owners. Perkins’ Daytona history shows steady progress, capped by a pair of 14th-place finishes in 2024. Though his superspeedway stats average around 23rd, his recent results show improved and comfort in the draft.

Perkins is likely to prioritize survival early, avoiding the “Big One,” before positioning himself inside the top-15 late—poised to capitalize if chaos unfolds in the final sprint.

In the No. 32 Atlanta Life Insurance Company Chevrolet, Rajah Caruth makes his Daytona Xfinity return with the momentum of two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins and growing recognition as one of NASCAR’s rising stars. While his Xfinity résumé at Daytona is still developing, Caruth’s Truck Series record shows composure and adaptability in traffic. Representing Atlanta Life Insurance Company, a brand rooted in stability and community investment, Caruth embodies the future-focused, resilient mindset Jordan Anderson Racing Bommmarito Autosport cultivates.

Caruth is expected to run conservatively early, shadowing veteran teammates to learn the rhythm of the pack, before seizing opportunities in the final 20 laps to deliver a breakout top-10 or better.

Daytona has long been known as a track where anything can happen: photo finishes decided by inches, dramatic last-lap crashes, and underdog stories rewriting the playoff picture. Drafting partners are critical, yet survival through the inevitable “Big One” often proves just as important as speed. With Jeb Burton’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Blaine Perkins chasing another step forward, and Rajah Caruth hunting his first Xfinity breakthrough, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport enters Daytona with high stakes and three distinct paths toward success.

Qualifying will take place Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET with single-car runs, setting the stage for the evening showdown. The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will go green at 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 22, live on The CW, with additional coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.